Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall hints at famous faces in spin-off

Appearing on last night's episode of The One Show (Wednesday 20th June), the actor was asked by presenter Roman Kemp if we'd see any famous faces starring alongside him, and although he said no one had been confirmed at this stage, he hinted that that could well change.

It was announced last month that Kris Marshall would be returning for a brand new Death in Paradise spin-off series – and now the DI Humphrey Goodman star has teased that some big names could feature in the upcoming show.

"None as of yet, but watch this space," was his response.

The news will certainly be exciting for fans of the show, especially given there's a chance that some familiar faces from the main series could be in line for an appearance.

Ben Miller, who played original lead DI Richard Poole, has already revealed that he’d "love to" make an appearance in the spin-off – although any such appearance would have to be in flashback given he was killed off at the end of his tenure on Saint Marie.

Speaking more generally about the spin-off – which is titled Beyond Paradise – Marshall explained that although it has much in common with the original show, it will also definitely forge its own path.

"It's kind of very similar in its vein, the main themes are the same but it's very unique as well," he said. "We're going to film it, I think, down in the South-West in Cornwall, so it's going to be paradise but it's going to be a different sort of paradise."

He added: "We're basically following Humphrey and his girlfriend Martha's (Sally Bretton) sort of journey as they move in with the mother-in-law down in the South-West and his new role as the detective inspector of the sort of local constabulary."

Death in Paradise is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

