The series , which aired its 11th season earlier this year, is landing once again on our Christmas watchlists with an appropriately-themed episode.

Everyone's favourite long-running detective drama, Death in Paradise , is returning to our screens once again for a 2022 festive special .

We already know who will be appearing in the festive special, but the question on many fans' minds has been: when exactly can we expect for it to air?

Well, the BBC has now confirmed that the episode will slot in ever so nicely into our Christmas viewing schedules. So, read on for the exact release date and more information.

The BBC has now revealed that the Death in Paradise 2022 Christmas special will be airing on Boxing Day (Monday 26th December) at 9pm on BBC One, with the episode being made available to stream on BBC iPlayer thereafter.

Along with the news of the festive special, the BBC has also finally announced when we can catch season 12 on our screens. Fans don't have long to wait at all after the Christmas episode, as season 12 will premiere on BBC One on Friday 6th January at 9pm.

We already know it's going to be an upcoming season full of familiar faces so we can't wait to see how events in Saint Marie will unfold over the course of 2023.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Death in Paradise 2022 Christmas special plot

Along with the confirmed release date of the Christmas episode, fans also finally have an idea of what the festive special could be about.

As the BBC synopsis reads: "Christmas in Saint Marie takes a spooky turn this year when an old case of Selwyn’s comes back to haunt him following the murder of a true crime podcaster on the hunt for a missing child.

"Marlon is forced to spend the night in a haunted house and Darlene takes a hard look at her life choices. And after a chance encounter in an airport car park, could love finally be in the air for Neville Parker?"

More like this

Season 11 ended on one hell of a cliffhanger for Commissioner Selwyn Patterson and from the sounds of it, it looks like the drama isn't letting up for his character any time soon.

Ralf Little will be reprising his role as Neville Parker, while Don Warrington (Patterson), Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey), Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce), Shantol Jackson (Naomi Thomas) and Ginny Holder (Darlene Curtis) are confirmed to appear in the special also.

The Death in Paradise 2022 Christmas special will air on Monday 26th December, with season 11 available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.