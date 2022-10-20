We don't yet know anything about the characters they will play, but aside from Sanditon, Eldon is particularly known for his appearances in Brass Eye, Game of Thrones, Inside No 9 and Doctor Who .

The guest star list for Death in Paradise season 12 is filling up fast, with some of the latest additions to be announced including Sanditon 's Kevin Eldon and Happy Valley 's Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Shah, who is set to star in season 3 of Happy Valley, has also previously appeared in The Other One, The Witcher and His Dark Materials.

Another guest star announced alongside Eldon and Shah is Chelsea Edge, who is known for starring in Apple TV+ series Suspicion, as well as I Hate Suzie and Vera.

The trio of actors join previously announced guest stars Jo Martin, Les Dennis, Siobhan McSweeney and Hakeem Kae-Kazim, all of whom will be showing up on Saint Marie in 2023.

Season 12 will follow the show's second ever Christmas special later this year. In a statement released earlier this year, executive producer Tim Key said: "We had been wanting to do a Death in Paradise Christmas special for years and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant.

"We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see."

2023 is set to be a bumper year for Death in Paradise - not only will the series release its latest season, but the first season of spin-off Beyond Paradise is set to air on BBC One, with Kris Marshall reprising his role as Humphrey Goodman.

Marshall previously told Radio Times magazine that the new series is "carrying on from where we left Humphrey Goodman and Martha [Sally Bretton], with their new bucolic south-western lifestyle".

He also revealed: "The classic Death in Paradise way of wrapping up the show is spun on its head a bit – not every episode is a murder – so more sheep rustling and stuff like that! It puts an English Riviera spin on the show people know and love. Who needs the Caribbean?"

Death in Paradise will return for a Christmas special this festive season. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

