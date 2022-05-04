The BBC comedy revolves around sisters Cathy and Cat, who only learn about one another following the death of their dad – and as if that isn't life-changing enough, at the end of season 1 they discover that they also have a brother, Callum, who Cathy snogged on a night out #awks.

"This series has been a joy to work on from start to finish and we couldn't be more excited to be back on the BBC," said writers Holly Walsh and Pippa Brown following confirmation that The Other One season 2 had been given the greenlight.

Here's everything you need to know about The Other One season 2.

Angela (MICHELLE AUSTIN), Tessa (REBECCA FRONT), Cathy (ELLIE WHITE), Cat (LAUREN SOCHA), Callum (CHRISTOPHER JEFFERS), Marilyn (SIOBHAN FINNERAN). BBC/Tiger Aspect productions Ltd/Joseph Scanlon BBC/Tiger Aspect productions Ltd/Joseph Scanlon

The Other One season 2 release date: When will it air?

Catch The Other One season 2 on BBC One at 9:30pm on Friday 6th May. All episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The Other One season 2 cast: Who stars in the drama?

All of your favourites are returning for the upcoming episodes, so that's:

Ellie White as Cathy

Lauren Socha as Cat

Siobhan Finneran as Marilyn

Rebecca Front as Tess

Marilyn (SIOBHAN FINNERAN). BBC/Tiger Aspect productions Ltd BBC/Tiger Aspect productions Ltd

There's also Christopher Jeffers as Callum, Cathy and Cat's brother, Michele Austin as Angela, Callum's mum, Amit Shah as Cathy's ex Marcus and Caroline Quentin as Dawn, Cathy's auntie, among others.

The Other One season 2 plot

Season 2 picks up where we left off, with Cat breaking the news to Cathy that she necked on with her brother on their Girls' Night Out. The former, as you'd expect, is ecstatic that she has another sibling. The latter, as you'd expect, is mortified that she kissed her own flesh and blood.

Cathy and Cat's mums Marilyn and Tess are also shocked, with Marilyn, in particular, struggling to come to terms with the news, as does Callum, who is floored when he learns the truth.

Advertisement

Angela (MICHELLE AUSTIN), Marilyn (SIOBHAN FINNERAN). BBC/Tiger Aspect productions Ltd/Joseph Scanlon BBC/Tiger Aspect productions Ltd/Joseph Scanlon

The Other One season 2 trailer

There isn't currently a trailer for season 2, but we'll update this page as soon as it arrives.