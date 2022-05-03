With a brand new sibling (and his mum) to contend with, their lives have once again taken a chaotic turn, with Colin's children and his partners wondering what else he conveniently forgot to tell them.

Season 2 of BBC comedy The Other One picks up where we left off, with half-sisters Cathy and Cat trying to wrap their heads around yet another seismic piece of news: not only do they have a half-brother called Callum (Colin strikes again), Cathy also snogged him on a drunken night out (before she knew who he was, we should add).

Read on for the rundown of The Other One's main cast.

Ellie White plays Cathy

Who is Cathy? An uptight woman who works at a firm that insures insurance companies and is fresh out of a long-term relationship. Towards the end of the first season, the shock of discovering that her father had a second family mellows as she gets to know Cat and her mum Marilyn. But her life is once again turned on its head when she finds out that she has a brother, who she also locked lips with after one too many shots. Oh Cathy!

Where have I seen Ellie White before? You'll probably recognise White for playing Princess Beatrice in The Windsors, and for roles in the likes of Stath Lets Flats, Reasons to Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas, and This Time with Alan Partridge.

Lauren Socha plays Cat

Who is Cat? A fun-loving delivery driver for Deliveroo, Cat is the opposite of Cathy - despite sharing her name and being born only five days apart. But both of them have always wanted a sister and as the series goes on, they begin to bond. When Cat finds out that they also have a half-brother, she's absolutely thrilled and desperately wants to have a relationship with him too.

Where have I seen Lauren Socha before? Socha is best known for playing telepathic young offender Kelly Bailey in the E4 sci-fi drama Misfits. She also played Anna in Sharon Horgan comedy drama Catastrophe.

Rebecca Front plays Tess

Who is Tess? Colin's widow and Cathy's mother is initially incensed when she discovers that her husband had a second family and immediately begins dating other men following his funeral. But at the end of season 1, she releases that anger and gains a new lease of life.

Where have I seen Rebecca Front before? Front is known for roles in the likes of Transformers: The Last Knight, Humans, The Thick of It, Poldark (as Lady Whitworth), Dark Money, War & Peace and more recently in the sci-fi comedy Avenue 5.

Siobhan Finneran plays Marilyn

Who is Marilyn? Colin's eccentric mistress and mother to Cat who is absolutely raging when she discovers that he had another woman in his life.

Where have I seen Siobhan Finneran before? Finneran is a familiar face in British television, having had recurring roles in various prime time dramas, including Downton Abbey (as sly maid Sarah O'Brien), Happy Valley, Cold Feet, A Confession, and The Stranger.

Christopher Jeffers plays Callum

BBC/Tiger Aspect productions Ltd

Who is Callum? Cathy and Cat's secret brother. At the end of season 1, he snogs Cathy on a night out (before he knows they're related, we should add). When they deliver the big news, Callum struggles to process what he's hearing.

Where have I seen Christopher Jeffers before? He is a dancer and has featured in the likes of Bridgerton, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and Rocketman.

Michele Austin plays Angela

BBC/Tiger Aspect productions Ltd/James Stack

Who is Angela? Callum's mum. She is furious that the truth about her and Colin has been revealed, with her current marriage and her relationship with her son left in tatters.

Where have I seen Michele Austin before? Michele Austin played one of the hospital personnel in Adam Kay's BBC drama This Is Going to Hurt. She’s also appeared in ITV’s Dark Heart, BBC Two sitcom Never Better and The Bill.

Amit Shah plays Marcus

Who is Marcus? Cathy's bumbling ex-fiancé, who is now dating the co-worker he sent nude photos to.

Where have I seen Amit Shah before? The actor has starred in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Crashing (as Fred), His Dark Materials (as Dr Rendal), and the films Last Christmas and The Hundred-Foot Journey.

Simon Greenall plays Colin

Who is Colin? Father to Cathy, Cat and Callum. His secrets are exposed after he has a heart attack at his own birthday party and subsequently dies.

Where have I seen Simon Greenhall before? Parents with kids of a certain age might recognise Greenhall for voicing Captain Barnacles in the children's series The Octonauts. He's also starred in Benidorm, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, and The Road to Brexit.

The Other One season 2 arrives on 6th May on BBC One, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.