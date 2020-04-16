Mo Gilligan Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Meanwhile Mo Gilligan will helm a live four-part show, Mo Gilligan’s All Star Happy Hour, blending sketches, music, viral formats and prize-winning games as members of the public compete against celebs.

Gilligan has recently been keeping his self-isolating fans entertained with his popular #QuarantineGames on Instagram Live.

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4, said, “After weeks of relentless grim news and being cooped up at home, Britain desperately needs a dose of fun and Mo and Matt, two of the breakout stars of lockdown, are just the people to administer it.”

Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas will air from Sunday 26th April on Channel 4 at 7.30pm.

Mo Gilligan’s All Star Happy Hour will air from Monday 4th May on Channel 4 at 10pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.