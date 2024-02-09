Tickets for the new dates and venues on Mo Gilligan's tour were released this morning and we're here to tell you how to get your hands on them, where he'll be playing and how much tickets will cost. Demand is likely to be high so we recommend you act quickly!

Mo Gilligan has added 17 UK dates to his world tour. These stretch into 2025 and he's added extra dates to popular venues as well as venturing to new cities like Portsmouth and Huddersfield.

Here are all the dates and venues he's added to the In The Moment World Tour:

Mo Gilligan. Getty

Here's the full list of all of Mo Gilligan's tour dates and venues for his In The Moment World Tour. These include the 20 UK shows he was planning to do already and the 17 new dates he's added.

When do Mo Gilligan UK tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all of Mo Gilligan's UK tour dates are already on sale. The 17 UK dates which he has added to the In The Moment World Tour went on sale this morning, Friday 9th February at 10am.

How to get Mo Gilligan UK tour tickets

Tickets for Mo Gilligan's tour are available at Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

If you are looking to book tickets for the UK dates we recommend Ticketmaster. Live Nation offers the chance to buy tickets for lots more of Mo Gilligan's international dates.

How much are Mo Gilligan UK tour tickets?

Mo Gilligan tickets start from £26.95 (general admission), plus booking fee.

Ticket prices depend on the venue and where you want to sit/stand. If you want to get the cheapest tickets then we recommend acting quickly. If you miss the cheapest tickets, we recommend that in the future you try and join the Ticketmaster queue just before tickets go on sale at 10am.

Check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for more advice on getting tickets.

