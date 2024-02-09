How to get Mo Gilligan tickets today as comedian adds extra UK 2024 tour dates
The stand-up comedian has added another 17 UK stops to his worldwide tour.
If the gloomy winter weather is getting you down and you need a few laughs then Mo Gilligan is your man. After announcing last year that he was going on a worldwide tour, the comedian has now added a further 17 UK dates to his already stacked calendar.
His In The Moment World Tour will see him travel the length of the country with new dates, meaning you'll now be able to see the comic perform in the likes of Plymouth, Ipswich and Cardiff. It'll also be a South London homecoming for Mo as he has announced he'll play in Croydon as part of his tour.
Tickets for the new dates and venues on Mo Gilligan's tour were released this morning and we're here to tell you how to get your hands on them, where he'll be playing and how much tickets will cost. Demand is likely to be high so we recommend you act quickly!
Buy Mo Gilligan In The Moment World Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
For more going-out guides see our recommendations on the best West End shows and how to get tickets to Camp Bestival 2024. Plus, how to see Fawlty Towers on stage.
More like this
What UK dates have been added to Mo Gilligan's tour?
Mo Gilligan has added 17 UK dates to his world tour. These stretch into 2025 and he's added extra dates to popular venues as well as venturing to new cities like Portsmouth and Huddersfield.
Here are all the dates and venues he's added to the In The Moment World Tour:
- 19th October 2024 — Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
- 15th November 2024 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 6th December 2024 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 13th March 2025 — Croydon, Fairfield Halls
- 14th March 2025 — Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- 15th March 2025 — Huddersfield, Huddersfield Town Hall
- 20th March 2025 — Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 21st March 2025 — Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 22nd March 2025 — Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre
- 27th March 2025 — Hastings, White Rock Theatre
- 28th March 2025 — SouthamptonO2 Guildhall Southampton
- 29th March 2025 — Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- 2nd April 2025 — Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 3rd April 2025 — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
- 4th April 2025 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
- 11th April 2025 — Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 12th April 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Buy Mo Gilligan In The Moment World Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Mo Gilligan UK 2024 tour dates and venues
Here's the full list of all of Mo Gilligan's tour dates and venues for his In The Moment World Tour. These include the 20 UK shows he was planning to do already and the 17 new dates he's added.
- 5th September 2024 — Leeds Grand Theatre, Leeds
- 12th September 2024 — Oxford New Theatre, Oxford
- 20th September 2024 — Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 3rd October 2024 — Manchester O2 Apollo, Manchester
- 9th October 2024 — Brighton Dome, Brighton
- 10th October 2024 — Eventim Apollo, London
- 11th October 2024 — Eventim Apollo, London
- 12th October 2024 — Eventim Apollo, London
- 19th October 2024 — Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
- 31st October 2024 — Bristol Beacon, Bristol
- 1st November 2024 — The Great Hall, Exeter
- 7th November 2024 — York Barbican, York
- 8th November 2024 — Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough
- 9th November 2024 — EICC, Edinburgh
- 15th November 2024 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 16th November 2024 — Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
- 21st November 2024 — St George’s Hall, Bradford
- 22nd November 2024 — Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield
- 23rd November 2024 — Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- 28th November 2024 — O2 City Hall, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- 29th November 2024 — Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool
- 30th November 2024 — Birmingham Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 6th December 2024 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 13th March 2025 — Croydon, Fairfield Halls
- 14th March 2025 — Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- 15th March 2025 — Huddersfield, Huddersfield Town Hall
- 20th March 2025 — Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 21st March 2025 — Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 22nd March 2025 — Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre
- 27th March 2025 — Hastings, White Rock Theatre
- 28th March 2025 — SouthamptonO2 Guildhall Southampton
- 29th March 2025 — Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- 2nd April 2025 — Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 3rd April 2025 — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
- 4th April 2025 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
- 11th April 2025 — Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 12th April 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Buy Mo Gilligan In The Moment World Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
When do Mo Gilligan UK tour tickets go on sale?
Tickets for all of Mo Gilligan's UK tour dates are already on sale. The 17 UK dates which he has added to the In The Moment World Tour went on sale this morning, Friday 9th February at 10am.
Buy Mo Gilligan In The Moment World Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Mo Gilligan UK tour tickets
Tickets for Mo Gilligan's tour are available at Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
If you are looking to book tickets for the UK dates we recommend Ticketmaster. Live Nation offers the chance to buy tickets for lots more of Mo Gilligan's international dates.
How much are Mo Gilligan UK tour tickets?
Mo Gilligan tickets start from £26.95 (general admission), plus booking fee.
Ticket prices depend on the venue and where you want to sit/stand. If you want to get the cheapest tickets then we recommend acting quickly. If you miss the cheapest tickets, we recommend that in the future you try and join the Ticketmaster queue just before tickets go on sale at 10am.
Check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for more advice on getting tickets.
Buy Mo Gilligan In The Moment World Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
For more days out check out the best VR experiences and best murder mystery experiences. Plus, what is ABBA Voyage and how to see Fawlty Towers stage show.