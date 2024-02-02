One such festival is the aptly named Camp Bestival, a four-day music event which takes place every summer at Lulworth castle in Dorset and Weston Park in Shropshire.

Across the two events, visitors are treated to a large and eclectic range activities suitable for every age. From roller-skating lessons or stand-up paddleboarding races, to learning the art of African drumming or beekeeping, there’s a full schedule of family-friendly fun.

But what about the music, you ask? Camp Bestival have got that sorted too, with an all-star line-up of acts from across the music spectrum.

This year, they’ve got performances from McFly, Paloma Faith, Rick Astley, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and so much more, plus DJ’s like Ibiza Classics with Pete Tong and Gok Wan.

So, if the idea of six weeks at home with the kids is already stressing you out, here’s how you can get one weekend taken care of by snapping up tickets to this year’s Camp Bestival.

Buy Camp Bestival Dorset tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Camp Bestival?

Camp Bestival Matt Cardy/ Getty

Since 2008, Camp Bestival has had a home at Lulworth Castle in Dorset, where it’s grown used to hosting crowds of over 30,000 and has been named Best Family Festival at the UK Festival Awards no less than six times.

The success of this then led them to open a second location in 2022 at Shropshire’s Weston Park.

While they both have spacious grounds and jam-packed schedule of activities for all, the Weston Ground location also comes with an accompanying lake, which gets used for a number of watersports events like kayaking, wild swimming and mermaid lessons – yes, mermaid lessons.

Camp Bestival Dorset comes first in the summer calendar, taking place over four days at the end of July – so right in the middle of the summer holidays. Here’s the details:

25th – 28th Jul 2024 – Dorset, Lulworth Castle

If you’re new to the festival, Lulworth Castle sits between Bournemouth, Dorchester and Weymouth and is easy to access by train, coach or car.

If you’re driving, you’ll need to either head down the M27 or A31 if you’re coming from the East or the A35 from the West. You’ll also need to purchase a car park ticket in advance.

For the train, you’ll need to travel to Lulworth’s local railway stations, Wareham, and Wool. These are both on the SouthWestern Rail routes so you’ll be able to get there from London Waterloo.

Lastly, Camp Bestival has teamed up with Big Green Coach to offer direct transport to and from London Victoria.

Camp Bestival Shropshire is set a few weeks later in August, just when the little ones might be getting a bit bored of being home. Here’s the dates for you:

15th – 18th Aug 2024 – Shropshire, Weston Park

For Weston Park, which is located in the heart of the midlands, you can only travel by car or train. By car, you’ll need to take the A5 to Weston-under-Lizard, which is just 30-minutes outside of Central Birmingham, or you can access it via the M6 Toll.

Again, you’ll need to book a car park ticket before you get there. You can also get trains to Telford, Wolverhampton or Stafford on West Midlands and Avanti West Coast rail, which normally means going from London Euston.

Camp Bestival 2024 line-up: who is performing at this year's festival?

Camp Bestival Caitlin Mogridge/ Getty

Whether you’re going to the Dorset or Shropshire festival, there’s a great line-up in store. Here’s a selection of you can expect to see this year.

Camp Bestival Dorset line-up

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

Paloma Faith

McFly

James Arthur

Orbital

Jake Shears

The Darkness

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Gok Wan

Roger Sanchez

Camp Bestival Shropshire line-up:

Faithless

Rick Astley

Paloma Faith

McFly

Orbital

Jake Shears

The Darkness

Sara Cox

Gok Wan

Say She She

Plus, Camp Bestival is known for its huge range family-friendly activities. Whether that’s indoor crafting activities like abstract painting and yoga, or taking advantage of the festivals’ vast outdoor space with wall-climbing, paddle-boarding, and even synchronised swimming!

For us, the best activities we’ve spotted so far are roller-skating, gong baths and, we say again, mermaid lessons.

How much do Camp Bestival 2024 tickets cost?

For Camp Bestival Shropshire, the basic weekend camping ticket costs £199 for adults and £88 for children. For Dorset, this shoots up a little to £221 for adults, and still £88 for kids.

If you’re looking to stay in a caravan or campervan, you’ll still need to buy the standard weekend tickets, but will then have to pay an additional Live-in Vehicle pass which starts at £109.20.

Plus, if you’re driving to the festival, you’ll need to get a car park pass for a minimum of £24.99.

When do Camp Bestival 2024 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Camp Bestival 2024 go on sale today (Friday 2nd February) at 9am.

This sale will be for both the Dorset and Shropshire venues and you’ll be able to get camping, campervan and car park passes all in one go.

Right now, you can only buy tickets for the whole weekend, but a number of day tickets will go on sale nearer the time.

