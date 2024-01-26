Last year’s two-day event saw the likes of The 1975, The Prodigy, Little Simz and Aitch headlining at Heaton Park. This year, the festival has announced a full line-up that includes Doja Cat, Sugababes, Anne Marie and Camelphat.

But that’s not all, Park Life is sweetening the pot this year with a number of exclusives such as the UK’s only festival performance from Disclosure, and the European debut of house stars Fisher & Chris Lake. Plus, shows from Mercury Prize-nominated J Hus, who is returning for one of his first live shows in nearly four years.

So, whatever your age and music taste, this festival really does have something for everyone. Stick around to find out how you can get tickets.

Buy Parklife tickets at Ticketmaster

The festival takes place in Heaton Park in Manchester, usually in early June. This year, it’s happening on 8th-9th of June, so fingers crossed for warm weather!

Weekend tickets are available to buy for the festival under general admission or VIP, but you can also buy tickets for single days. Parklife is a non-camping festival, so attendees can also purchase car park or travel tickets to simplify getting there.

Here are the dates and tickets you can buy for Parklife:

Parklife 2024 line-up: Who is playing the festival?

Parklife 2024 has a packed line-up that includes some of the biggest names around today. Alongside mainstream acts like Doja Cat and Anne Marie, you’ve also got a healthy dose of nostalgia with the Sugababes, plus a number of up-and-coming indie performers spread across the different stages.

Here’s a list of some of the acts you can expect to see:

Doja Cat

Disclosure

J Hus

Becky Hill

Fisher & Chris Lake: Under Construction

Kaytranada & Peggy Gou

Four Tet

Camelphat

Anne-Marie

Sugababes

Rudimental & Hybrid Minds

Nia Archives

Anotr

Barry Can’t Swim

Shy Fx: Specials

Ella Henderson

How much do Parklife 2024 tickets cost?

While everywhere else seems to be raising the cost of tickets, Parklife is bucking the trend and keeping their prices the same as 2023.

You have the option to buy General Admission tickets (GA) for the whole weekend or a single day, or you can snap up a VIP ticket, which includes express entry, and access to a VIP bar, DJ and street food market.

Here’s a breakdown of the prices:

Saturday GA – £79.50

Saturday VIP – £115

Sunday GA – £79.50

Sunday VIP – £115

Weekend GA – £129.50

Weekend VIP – £169.50

Buy Parklife tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Parklife 2024 tickets

Parklife tickets go on sale today (Friday 26th January) at 10am via Ticketmaster.

On this team we know more than anyone just how frustrating the ticket-buying process can be, so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue before you head over to the site.

Buy Parklife tickets at Ticketmaster

For more musical magic, check out the best candlelight concerts to see this month, plus what is ABBA Voyage?