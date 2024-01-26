How to get Parklife 2024 festival tickets as line-up and Ticketmaster sale goes live
It's the festival everyone wants to be at. Parklife 2024 has a jam-packed line-up with Camelphat, Anne Marie, J Hus and more performing at Heaton Park. Here's everything you need to know.
The UK’s largest metropolitan festival is back for another year with a line-up as exciting and eclectic as the city it’s set in. Parklife is one of Manchester’s biggest events with crowds of 80,000 per day coming in to see the all-star acts.
With representatives from the world of hip hop, grime, pop, rock, club, and house music, Parklife has become a highlight of festival season. In previous years the event has sold out in less than 48 hours – so this year, the RadioTimes.com is here to help you avoid missing out.
Last year’s two-day event saw the likes of The 1975, The Prodigy, Little Simz and Aitch headlining at Heaton Park. This year, the festival has announced a full line-up that includes Doja Cat, Sugababes, Anne Marie and Camelphat.
But that’s not all, Park Life is sweetening the pot this year with a number of exclusives such as the UK’s only festival performance from Disclosure, and the European debut of house stars Fisher & Chris Lake. Plus, shows from Mercury Prize-nominated J Hus, who is returning for one of his first live shows in nearly four years.
So, whatever your age and music taste, this festival really does have something for everyone. Stick around to find out how you can get tickets.
Parklife 2024 UK dates and venue: When and where is the festival being held?
The festival takes place in Heaton Park in Manchester, usually in early June. This year, it’s happening on 8th-9th of June, so fingers crossed for warm weather!
Weekend tickets are available to buy for the festival under general admission or VIP, but you can also buy tickets for single days. Parklife is a non-camping festival, so attendees can also purchase car park or travel tickets to simplify getting there.
Here are the dates and tickets you can buy for Parklife:
- Weekend tickets | 8th-9th Jun 2024 – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Weekend tickets VIP | 8th-9th Jun 2024 – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Saturday ticket | 8th Jun 2024 – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Saturday VIP ticket |8th June 2024 – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Sunday ticket | 9th June 2024 – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Sunday VIP ticket | 9th June 2024 – Heaton Park, Manchester
Parklife 2024 line-up: Who is playing the festival?
Parklife 2024 has a packed line-up that includes some of the biggest names around today. Alongside mainstream acts like Doja Cat and Anne Marie, you’ve also got a healthy dose of nostalgia with the Sugababes, plus a number of up-and-coming indie performers spread across the different stages.
Here’s a list of some of the acts you can expect to see:
- Doja Cat
- Disclosure
- J Hus
- Becky Hill
- Fisher & Chris Lake: Under Construction
- Kaytranada & Peggy Gou
- Four Tet
- Camelphat
- Anne-Marie
- Sugababes
- Rudimental & Hybrid Minds
- Nia Archives
- Anotr
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Shy Fx: Specials
- Ella Henderson
How much do Parklife 2024 tickets cost?
While everywhere else seems to be raising the cost of tickets, Parklife is bucking the trend and keeping their prices the same as 2023.
You have the option to buy General Admission tickets (GA) for the whole weekend or a single day, or you can snap up a VIP ticket, which includes express entry, and access to a VIP bar, DJ and street food market.
Here’s a breakdown of the prices:
- Saturday GA – £79.50
- Saturday VIP – £115
- Sunday GA – £79.50
- Sunday VIP – £115
- Weekend GA – £129.50
- Weekend VIP – £169.50
How to get Parklife 2024 tickets
Parklife tickets go on sale today (Friday 26th January) at 10am via Ticketmaster.
On this team we know more than anyone just how frustrating the ticket-buying process can be, so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue before you head over to the site.
Buy Parklife tickets at Ticketmaster
