How to get Wireless 2024 tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live

The first wave of artists to grace the line-up have been announced; Nicki Minaj and Future are headlining their fourth Wireless festival, Doja Cat is back at Wireless for a third time, and Ice Spice will be gearing up to perform tracks like Munch, Princess Diana, and Deli after her smash-hit performance at the festival last year.

Also on the line-up is London-born rapper 21 Savage who said: “I’m so happy to be returning home and headlining Wireless for the very first time”, plus J Hus, Sean Paul, and more. The second wave of artists are going to be announced next week (week beginning Monday 5th February), so watch this space. Here’s how to snap-up tickets to the festival today.

Buy Wireless tickets at Ticketmaster

More like this

For more of the latest Going Out ticketing releases, such as Parklife tickets, Raye tickets, Hadestown tickets, and A View From The Bridge tickets, stay up to date with our newsletter.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Wireless festival is back in its North London home of Finsbury Park, in Haringey. The park is well connected, with Haringey train station for the Great Northern Rail, Haringey Green Lanes for the Overground, Manor House underground station for the Piccadilly line, just to name a few.

Wireless 2024 line-up: who is playing this year's festival?

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

The North London festival has secured some huge acts across the weekend. On Friday (or should we say, on Pink Friday), you can experience the likes of Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Future, Vanessa Bling, Veeze, and Ragz Originale.

Saturday, you’ll hear 21 Savage, J Hus, Asake, Gunna, Sexxy, Fridayy, Skillbeing, Byron, Shallipopi, and Strandz.

On Sunday, there’s Doja Cat, Rema, Tyla, Digga D, Uncle Waffles, Ruger, and Teezo Touchdown.

Buy Wireless tickets at Ticketmaster

How much are Wireless 2024 tickets?

Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns via Getty Images Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns via Getty Images

Whereas some music events wait until you’re past the queue and in the checkout area to tell you the ticket price, thankfully, Wireless has already released the ticket prices for day and weekend tickets.

A Friday, Saturday or Sunday day ticket will cost you £94.60. A weekend ticket (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) will set you back £258.25. A two-day ticket, so either Friday and Saturday, Saturday and Sunday or Friday and Sunday, will cost £175.50.

Buy Wireless tickets at Ticketmaster

Looking to go to a festival this summer? As well as Wireless, be sure to check out Rewind Festival tickets, TSNMT Festival tickets, and Reading and Leeds Festival tickets.

How to get Wireless 2024 tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live

Don’t take anything from us but notes! General on sale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 31st January), so tell your friends.

Buy Wireless tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you're a big fan of live music, then you'll love our how to get cheap concert tickets and how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guides.