How to get Wireless 2024 tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live

How to get Wireless tickets 2024 as Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and Ice Spice headline
Text the group chat: Wireless tickets are on sale right now, and here’s how to secure tickets to see the likes of Future, Sean Paul and 21 Savage live in North London.
Nowhere does summer quite like London. From day festivals such as BST Hyde Park with Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, and Stray Kids headlining, All Points East with the likes of Loyle Carner, LCD Soundsystem, and PinkPantheress, and Cross The Tracks, which this RadioTimes.com Digital Writer is going to and is especially looking forward to seeing Erykah Badu and Lady Wray.
Now, another incredible festival has been added to the roster: Wireless. The music weekend boasts the best of the best musicians in hip hop, grime, and R&B genres, from the UK and America. The three-day event is back at London’s Finsbury Park this summer, and here’s everything we know about it so far.
The first wave of artists to grace the line-up have been announced; Nicki Minaj and Future are headlining their fourth Wireless festival, Doja Cat is back at Wireless for a third time, and Ice Spice will be gearing up to perform tracks like Munch, Princess Diana, and Deli after her smash-hit performance at the festival last year.
Also on the line-up is London-born rapper 21 Savage who said: “I’m so happy to be returning home and headlining Wireless for the very first time”, plus J Hus, Sean Paul, and more. The second wave of artists are going to be announced next week (week beginning Monday 5th February), so watch this space. Here’s how to snap-up tickets to the festival today.
Buy Wireless tickets at Ticketmaster
Wireless 2024 UK dates and venue: Where will Wireless be?
Wireless festival is back in its North London home of Finsbury Park, in Haringey. The park is well connected, with Haringey train station for the Great Northern Rail, Haringey Green Lanes for the Overground, Manor House underground station for the Piccadilly line, just to name a few.
- Friday ticket | 12th July 2024 — Finsbury Park, London
- Saturday ticket | 13th July 2024 — Finsbury Park, London
- Sunday ticket | 14th July 2024 — Finsbury Park, London
- Weekend ticket | 12th-14th July 2024 — Finsbury Park, London
- Friday and Saturday ticket | 12th and 13th July 2024 — Finsbury Park, London
- Saturday and Sunday ticket | 13th and 14th July 2024 — Finsbury Park, London
- Friday and Sunday ticket | 12th and 14th July 2024 — Finsbury Park, London
Wireless 2024 line-up: who is playing this year's festival?
The North London festival has secured some huge acts across the weekend. On Friday (or should we say, on Pink Friday), you can experience the likes of Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Future, Vanessa Bling, Veeze, and Ragz Originale.
Saturday, you’ll hear 21 Savage, J Hus, Asake, Gunna, Sexxy, Fridayy, Skillbeing, Byron, Shallipopi, and Strandz.
On Sunday, there’s Doja Cat, Rema, Tyla, Digga D, Uncle Waffles, Ruger, and Teezo Touchdown.
Buy Wireless tickets at Ticketmaster
How much are Wireless 2024 tickets?
Whereas some music events wait until you’re past the queue and in the checkout area to tell you the ticket price, thankfully, Wireless has already released the ticket prices for day and weekend tickets.
A Friday, Saturday or Sunday day ticket will cost you £94.60. A weekend ticket (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) will set you back £258.25. A two-day ticket, so either Friday and Saturday, Saturday and Sunday or Friday and Sunday, will cost £175.50.
Buy Wireless tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Wireless 2024 tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live
Don’t take anything from us but notes! General on sale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 31st January), so tell your friends.
Buy Wireless tickets at Ticketmaster
