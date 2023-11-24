TRNSMT is one of the biggest pop, rock, hip hop and indie festivals in the UK, having replaced the popular Scottish festival T in the Park in 2017. The first ever TRNSMT featured headliners Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead, earning it the well-deserved Best New Festival prize at the 2017 UK Festival Awards.

In 2024, TRNSMT is back and better than ever, with a line-up featuring acts such as Liam Gallagher, Chase & Status and Blossoms. We've rounded up everything you need to know about the Scottish festival, from dates to the full line-up, location and more.

Buy TRNSMT Festival tickets at Ticketmaster

When is TRNSMT 2024?

Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

TRNSMT Festival will be taking place from Friday 12th July 2024 until Sunday 14th July 2024. The gates will open at 11am each day, and you can expect music and fun until late each night.

Specific stage times will be announced closer in time to the event.

Where is TRNSMT Festival 2024?

TRNSMT Festival takes place every year in the oldest park in Glasgow, Glasgow Green - and 2024 is no exception.

How to get to TRNSMT Festival 2024

Luckily, Glasgow Green is within walking distance from the city centre; however, there are also two subway stations close by (Buchanan Street and St Enoch).

If you're coming from out of town, there are five train stations within a 15 minute walk of Glasgow Green: Glasgow Central, Queen Street, High Street, Argyle Street and Bridgeton Station. Buchanan Bus Station is also a 20 minute walk from the Green, and the First Bus services 18, 43, 64 and 263 will drop you off five minutes from the site.

You can even access the festival via coach from City Link, or if you'd prefer to drive, there are eight different car parks in the surrounding area.

Who is playing TRNSMT 2024?

While the entire TRNSMT 2024 line-up hasn't been announced yet, we do know the three headliners set to perform. Friday 12th July will see Liam Gallagher taking to the stage, while Saturday 13th July is the turn of Gerry Cinnamon and Sunday 14th July is Calvin Harris.

Other acts performing at the festival include: Garbage, The Courteeners, Chase & Status, The Snuts, Rick Astley, Tom Grennan, Blossoms, Declan McKenna, Dylan John Thomas, Sugababes, Example, Cian Ducrot, Enter Shikari, Picture This, Baby Queen, The Mary Wallopers, CMAT and The Last Dinner Party.

This is all that has been revealed so far, but we've been reassured that there are many more to come...

When do TRNSMT tickets go on sale?

Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns via Getty Images

General sale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 24th November.

There are a number of different ticket options on offer, so it's important you know what you're after before you go to buy.

Day tickets will allow you access to the festival for one day, while two day and three day tickets... well, you get the idea.

There are VIP tickets which grant access to the VIP garden with food, bars, seating, DJs and upgraded toilets, as well as VIP+ with access to the VIP garden and a spot at the front of the main stage, and Ultimate VIP which comes with an Ultimate Host, access to the Ultimate Lounge, front pen privileges and much more.

When is TRNSMT presale?

The Three presale took place from Tuesday 21st November until this morning (Friday 24th November), the TRNSMT Festival presale happened one day later, Wednesday 22nd November, until this morning, and the Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland presales went live yesterday morning (Thursday 23rd November) until this morning.

How much are TRNSMT 2024 tickets?

When speaking about the festival, George Ellis, the festival director of TRNSMT, said: "We’ve created the dream line-up for a lot of our TRNSMT fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced - but we couldn’t wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, who are kicking off our biggest line-up yet. Next year is expected to be a sell-out, so get your hands on tickets now to avoid disappointment".

The festival has confirmed that the three day weekend tickets will start from £275, and the price shown will include the booking and transaction fee. Two day tickets will start from £200, and one day tickets are priced from £105.

How to get TRNSMT 2024 tickets

Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

You can snap up TRNSMT Festival tickets right now at Ticketmaster. General on sale tickets go live at 9am this morning (Friday 24th November), and we'd be quick if you are certain on attending this festival - as there is truly something for everyone with the line-up.

