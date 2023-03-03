The festival announced its 2023 line-up this week, including the headliners – Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Guns 'N Roses – so fans better be ready to rock n' roll at Worthy Farm this year.

As we wait for spring to roll into summer, it's time to get excited for Glastonbury, which returns for its second year after COVID forced it into hiatus.

Speaking to The Guardian, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed that Guns N' Roses were booked when a previously confirmed female headliner pulled out after she "changed her touring plans", with many fans hoping that Taylor Swift would be topping the bill this year.

However, there are some exciting names on Glastonbury's list so far, including Lizzo, viral hit RAYE, Fatboy Slim and even the Manic Street Preachers.

Here's everything we know so far about Glastonbury Festival 2023, how to watch it on TV and how to get tickets.

When is Glastonbury 2023?

Glastonbury Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

This year's Glastonbury Festival takes place from Wednesday 21st until Monday 25th of June at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The festival has typically taken place towards the end of June, while the 2023 event will be the second time Glastonbury has gone ahead since the pandemic in 2020.

How to watch Glastonbury 2023

While Glastonbury has not yet confirmed transmission details for this year's festival, the BBC has typically held broadcasting rights for the festival.

The BBC even has a website page dedicated to Glastonbury, where fans could find most of last year's performances – including those by the 2022 headliners.

Those wanting to watch from the comfort of their own homes will most likely be able to watch via iPlayer, however the broadcaster will release a full transmission schedule at a later date, detailing which channels will air particular performances.

Last year, Glastonbury sets were broadcast live across BBC Three, BBC Four BBC Two and in some cases BBC One, which aired performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Paul McCartney and Diana Ross.

Glastonbury 2023 line-up

Lizzo Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Glastonbury revealed the 2023 headliners and some of the confirmed acts on Friday 3rd March, with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John taking the headline slots.

Other highlights include US star Lizzo, rapper Aitch, indie group Alt-J, Cat Burns, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, Hot Chip, Eurovision's Måneskin, Raye, Carley Rae Jepsen and Lewis Capaldi.

You can see the confirmed line-up so far below:

Arctic Monkeys

Guns N' Roses

Elton John

Lizzo

Aitch

Alison Goldfrapp

Alt-J

Amadou & Mariam

Becky Hill

Blondie

Candi Station

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cat Burns

Central Cee

Christine and the Queens

CHVRCHES

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

Fever Ray

FLO

Fred Again..

Hot Chip

Joey Bada$$

Kelis

Lana Del Rey

Leftfield

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Loyle Carner

Maggie Rogers

Mahalia

Måneskin

Manic Street Preachers

Nova Twins

Phoenix

RAYE

Rina Sawayama

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Shygirl

Slowthai

Sparks

Stefflon Don

Sudan Archives

Texas

The Chicks

The War on Drugs

Thundercat

Tinariwen

Warpaint

Weyes Blood

Wizkid

Young Fathers

Yusuf/Cat Stevens

Glastonbury 2023 tickets

If you're holding out for Glastonbury tickets, then we've got some bad news and some good news for you.

The bad news – the first official sale has already taken place. You needed to have been registered ahead of time, providing your basic contact details and a photo for the Glastonbury system.

Coach and ticket packages for the 2023 festival went on sale on Thursday 3rd November on the Glastonbury SeeTickets page and they very quickly sold out.

However, all hope is not yet lost – there is typically a resale for Glastonbury tickets that takes place in March or April. An official date has not been set yet, however last year, returned coach packages were available for resale on 24th March, while resale admission tickets became available on 27th March.

You can find more information on last year's resale here so, if you're a hardcore Elton John fan or love a bit of Lizzo, stay tuned for the resale!

Glastonbury Festival will take place from 21st until 25th June 2023 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

