How to get Glastonbury 2023 tickets - when are they on sale?

The event was scrapped in both 2020 and 2021 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Glastonbury Festival is making a triumphant comeback in 2022 after being cancelled two years in a row – and an exciting line-up has now been announced.

Tickets have already sold out for 2022 after deposits that were initially paid for Glastonbury 2020 were rolled over for a second year following the cancellation of the 2021 event.

Resale tickets then sold out in just over 20 minutes in March, with many hopefuls unable to even get onto the website due to demand.

The festival’s boss Michael Eavis has confirmed that Glastonbury 2023 will not be a fallow year (when the event is taken off to allow the land to recover), and that all three headliners have already been booked.

But, with Glastonbury tickets notoriously hard to get hold of, fans may be wondering what the ticket situation will be like for next year’s festival.

So how can you secure your tickets for next year's event? Read on for all the latest 2023 ticket information.

When do Glastonbury 2023 tickets go on sale?

Miley Cyrus at Glastonbury 2019 Getty

Given that the official dates for next year’s festival are yet to be announced, it's hardly surprising that the dates for ticket release are currently unknown.

However, tickets for Glastonbury 2023 will most likely go on sale in October 2022 for the following year, but fans will have to wait for an exact date.

How to get Glastonbury 2023 tickets

Once festival organisers have announced the date and time when tickets go on sale, it’s crucial to set your alarm and get a couple of devices loaded with the virtual queue.

You'll also need to pre-register to be in with a chance of getting your hands on a ticket.

This is to prevent ticket touting. Tickets are non-transferable, and if you plan to buy tickets for other people, they all need to be registered.

Glastonbury Festival 2022 takes place 22nd to 26th June at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.