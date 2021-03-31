Glastonbury 2021: How to watch live stream of Live At Worthy Farm this year

The coronavirus pandemic has had a terrible impact on the live event industry, with major concerts, festivals and nightclubs almost entirely out of action since COVID-19 hit.

However, many musicians and organisers have worked hard to replicate the experience virtually and Glastonbury is the latest to step up to the plate, with a star-studded online concert called Live At Worthy Farm.

The livestreamed film will be directed by Grammy nominee Paul Dugdale and will take viewers on a journey through the many iconic landmarks of Worthy Farm, where some of the world’s biggest musical acts await.

Emily Eavis, co-organiser of Glastonbury Festival, said: “We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!”

Names announced for the event include Coldplay, HAIM, Michael Kiwanuka, Idles and Jorja Smith, while “some very special guest appearances” have also been promised.

Read on for everything you need to know about Glastonbury Festival’s Live At Worthy Farm, including start date, ticket price, how to stream and the full line-up.

When is Glastonbury 2021 live-streamed festival?

Glastonbury 2021’s Live At Worthy Farm event will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in most regions, with exact timings set to vary depending on where you are in the world.

There will be four separate livestreams in total:

Livestream 1 – UK, Europe, Africa and Middle East: 7pm BST / 8pm CEST & SAST / 9pm MSK & EEST / 10pm GST

/ 8pm CEST & SAST / 9pm MSK & EEST / 10pm GST Livestream 2 – North America (East Coast) and Central and South America: 6pm CDT / 7pm EDT / 8pm ART & BRT

Livestream 3 – North America (West Coast): 7pm PDT

Livestream 4 – Australia, New Zealand and Asia (on Sunday 23rd May): 4pm ICT / 5pm HKT & PHST / 6pm JST & KST/ 7pm AEST / 9pm NZST

Live at Worthy Farm is billed as a “five-hour extravaganza”, which means it will likely wrap up at around midnight in the UK, assuming everything goes according to plan.

How to watch Glastonbury 2021 live stream

If you’re keen to watch this year’s Glastonbury 2021 livestream, the first thing you’ll need to do is buy a ticket from worthyfarm.live for the cost of £20.

Once your ticket is booked, you can rest assured that your place at the virtual festival is confirmed, but you won’t receive details on how to stream Live At Worthy Farm straight away.

It has been confirmed each attendee will have a unique access code that enables them to enter the event and that this code can only be used by one person at a time, so you mustn’t share it around.

The organisers also recommend that attendees tune into the stream for when it starts in their respective region (that’s 7pm here in the UK), as there may not be any possible way to rewind during the show.

Your unique access code and a link to the stream will be emailed to you seven days before the event, so expect that to come through around 15th May 2021 (be sure to check your junk or spam folders if it doesn’t appear).

Glastonbury 2021 line-up: Who’s performing?

Live At Worthy Farm has assembled a killer line-up which should have no trouble recreating the excitement of a typical Glastonbury Festival, with Coldplay getting top billing on the limited edition poster.

Music fans can also expect to see exclusive performances from the likes of Blur frontman Damon Albarn, rock groups HAIM, IDLES and Wolf Alice, as well as Jorja Smith, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka.

There will also be special guests throughout, although these are being kept secret for the time being, while superstar DJ Honey Dijon will also feature.

When is the next Glastonbury festival?

Much to the disappointment of fans, Glastonbury was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the decision was made to postpone the event again this year as the virus continues to spread.

The next Glastonbury Festival is scheduled to take place from Wednesday 22nd June to Sunday 26th June 2022, but tickets are sold out having rolled over twice since the event’s first cancellation.

