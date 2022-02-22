The UK festival was scrapped in both 2020 and 2021 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Glastonbury Festival is set to make a triumphant comeback in 2022 after being cancelled two years in a row.

But the huge music event is going ahead this year, with artists Billie Eilish, Diana Ross and Little Simz already having been confirmed for the line-up.

Read on for everything you need to know about Glastonbury Festival 2022.

When is Glastonbury 2022?

The festival always takes place on the final weekend of June.

In 2022, the event will take place from Wednesday 22nd June to Sunday 26th June in the Somerset village of Pilton at Worthy Farm.

Speaking about the 2022 festival earlier this year, founder Michael Eavis said: "After 51 years, the enthusiasm from people to actually want to come is still there. Which is very reassuring to me."

He added: "You’d think by now people would be beginning to get fed up with the idea. But they’re definitely not!"

Who has been confirmed for the Glastonbury 2022 line-up?

Little Simz (Getty)

The 2022 line-up has not yet officially been announced.

The first Pyramid Stage headliner to have been confirmed is 20-year-old Billie Eilish, who will become the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury history.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year's Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history,” co-founder Emily Eavis said of the announcement in October last year. “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Meanwhile, US singer Diana Ross and Brit Award-winning artist Little Simz have also been added to the line-up, with Ross set to perform in a legends slot.

Sir Paul McCartney is reportedly going to headline Glastonbury Festival 2022 just days after turning 80, which would make him the oldest ever headline act.

The 79-year-old star will reportedly perform on Saturday night following sets from Haim and Noel Gallagher, according to The Sun.

The Beatles icon had previously been scheduled to headline the 2020 event before it was called off due to COVID-19.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Glastonbury for comment.

Glastonbury 2022 tickets

Sadly, tickets are sold out for Glastonbury 2022.

However, don't lose heart: there may well be a resale in April 2022 if enough people return their tickets.

You can register to buy Glastonbury tickets ahead of the sale via Glastonbury Festival’s website.

The price of a ticket fluctuates yearly. In 2022, tickets cost ​​£280 per person plus a £5 booking fee.

Glastonbury Festival 2022 takes place 22nd to 26th June at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.