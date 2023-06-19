Sir Elton John is on this week's Radio Times cover
Read our exclusive interview with the singer before he takes to the stage at Glastonbury for his first time ever to play his last concert in the UK.
Sir Elton John has been a fixture in our cultural lives for more than half a century, ever since he first made his name in the '70s with a string of top 10 hits, both here and in America, whispered tales of rock ’n’ roll excess and a series of epic stadium shows that were talked about as much for his performances as the music.
Now he has reached the end of the road. Almost. As he prepared for his last ever UK gig on the biggest stage of all – at Glastonbury in front of 100,000-plus fans and a TV audience of millions – Elton opened the doors of his family home in Old Windsor to Radio Times magazine and invited us to sit down to talk family, fatherhood, his final farewell tour – and why he has chosen now, at the age of 76, to pack away his touring trunk full of flamboyant outfits one last time.
While you’re waiting for Elton to take to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night there is, of course, a whole weekend of the Glastonbury Festival to enjoy and in this week's issue we provide you with the pick of the performances and where to go to catch them from the comfort of your armchair.
Also in this week’s Radio Times:
- Rose Ayling-Ellis says what deaf people need is for hearing people to listen to them rather than tell them what they need, and that it’s outrageous only 10 per cent of deaf people are taught British Sign Language
- Jubei McKeown, son of Bay City Rollers lead singer Les McKeown, opens up about how his father was a broken man as a result of the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of the band’s manager, Tam Paton
- Adrien Brody, who won an Oscar for Roman Polanski’s 2002 drama The Pianist, reveals he finds it difficult watching the film - particularly in front of a live audience in Cannes – and how Bryan Cranston inspired him to take up television roles
Glastonbury Festival 2023 coverage takes place across the BBC this weekend.
