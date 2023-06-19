Sir Elton John has been a fixture in our cultural lives for more than half a century, ever since he first made his name in the '70s with a string of top 10 hits, both here and in America, whispered tales of rock ’n’ roll excess and a series of epic stadium shows that were talked about as much for his performances as the music.

Advertisement

Now he has reached the end of the road. Almost. As he prepared for his last ever UK gig on the biggest stage of all – at Glastonbury in front of 100,000-plus fans and a TV audience of millions – Elton opened the doors of his family home in Old Windsor to Radio Times magazine and invited us to sit down to talk family, fatherhood, his final farewell tour – and why he has chosen now, at the age of 76, to pack away his touring trunk full of flamboyant outfits one last time.