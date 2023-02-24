The legendary rock band are heading to London and Glasgow in June as part of a five-month world tour that’s taking them across America, Europe and the Middle East. The UK leg of the tour will include their previously-announced performance at BST Hyde Park and a show at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park that was rescheduled from last year.

Guns N’ Roses are back and they’re knock-knock-knockin' on your door with two shows planned in the UK this summer.

The tour announcement came with a promise of “more news and surprises soon”, with many fans speculating that new music might be on the way, too. The Californian group hasn’t recorded anything new since their 2008 album Chinese Democracy. Instead, they’ve spent time on the road with their most recent tour, We’re F’N' Back!

Guns N’ Roses' reputation as one of the best rock bands of all time was secured early on in their career. Their debut album, Appetite for Destruction, featured the iconic tracks Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City, and Sweet Child o' Mine, which got them the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and sold around 30 million copies worldwide.

Headed up by Axl Rose, over the years Guns N’ Roses have become known for their controversial song subjects, with their music sometimes including nods to drug use. Over the years, they became dubbed as “the most dangerous band in the world”.

In 2012 they were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and as of 2023, they’ve sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

So, whether you’re new to Guns N' Roses, or they remind you of when you were young (and your heart was an open book), this is not one to miss. With only two UK shows, tickets are likely to sell out fast. Here’s everything you need to know.

Axl Rose and co will be kicking off their tour in Tel Aviv, Israel before beginning a 15-show stint in Europe throughout June and July. Fans have also spotted a suspicious Glastonbury-shaped hole in their tour dates (the festival takes place between 21st and 25th June). A rumour the band could be paying a visit was seemingly confirmed after bassist Duff McKagan was heard saying “Glastonbury's going to be iconic for us” during a recent radio interview.

But for now, here are the UK venues and dates:

Ticketing site Live Nation is also selling tickets to some of Guns N’ Roses’ international dates. Here’s a full list of European tour dates and venues:

Guns N’ Roses 2023 tour: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale right now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday 24th February).

Pre-sale for the tour opened on Wednesday 22nd February to those who signed up for one of the exclusive Nightrain packages. However, you can still buy the Nightrain Standard or Premium membership after pre-sale and get exclusive access to fan forums, contests and merchandise.

Make sure you get yourself to Paradise City by reading our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

