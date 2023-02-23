Featuring artefacts, photographs, first-person accounts and much more, Formula 1: The Exhibition is an immersive and interactive experience that walks you through the story of F1.

Pre-season testing is commencing and Drive to Survive is back for its fifth lap. As of 2023, Formula 1 is bigger than ever before - and this March it’s being celebrated with its first ever official exhibition.

The exhibition is in Madrid, Spain with tickets available to buy now. This event has been several years in the making and will be open from March to June for any fan who fancies themselves a petrolhead.

On the topic of the exhibition, F1 President Stefano Domenicali said: “Following another record-breaking season that saw more people than ever attend, watch, and enjoy our sport around the world, it is fantastic to see our first ever exhibition coming together so spectacularly."

Meanwhile the event’s lead curator Timothy Harvey added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of so many of the F1 Teams and luminaries. I believe the show celebrates Formula 1’s rich history and heritage in a dramatic and fun way that will engage everyone from avid fans to young kids and families. It’s been many years in the making and now I can’t wait to open the doors in Madrid.”

So, no matter where you land on the Hamilton vs Verstappen side of things and whether you’ve been watching F1 for two years or 20, this exhibition is right for you. Park yourself and read on to find out how to get tickets.

More like this

Buy Formula 1: The Exhibition tickets at Fever

What is Formula 1: The Exhibition?

Formula 1: The Exhibition is an immersive experience that takes fans through the rich and thrilling history of motorsport.

With contributions from artists, filmmakers and F1 teams, the exhibition covers everything you would want to know about racing, from the technology and design to the crashes and rivalries that have made the sport what it is today.

The exhibition is spread out across six rooms, each one presenting a different chapter of F1’s past. Highlights include the Design Lab, where visitors will see the design, testing and manufacturing process that makes a modern-day F1 car, Drivers and Duels, which celebrates the most iconic races and legendary rivalries, and The Pit Wall, a cinematic experience that allows fans to relive the sport’s greatest moments.

Another feature that was recently announced is the remains of Romain Grosjean’s car, which famously split in half and caught fire at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix. The Haas car, as well as footage of the shocking crash (which Grosjean survived), have been given their own purpose-built room called Survival.

Buy Formula 1: The Exhibition tickets at Fever

Where is the Formula 1: The Exhibition?

The F1 Exhibition is taking place in the Spanish city of Madrid, where it’s being hosted at IFEMA.

This might not be quite as close as you were hoping but don’t worry, the RadioTimes.com team has put together some information on how to get there.

How to get to the Formula 1 Exhibition in Madrid

IFEMA MADRID is a huge venue that regularly hosts concerts, festivals and exhibitions. It sits on the north-east side of the city right next to Parque de Juan Carlos I, and on the edge of the Madrid–Barajas Airport.

To get there, you can get line 8 on the metro and get off at Feria de Madrid, which is just opposite the venue. This metro line runs right through the city as well as to airport terminals so if you want, you can go straight there after landing.

Madrid also has a great bus network that can drop you just outside the building, including lines 73, 112 and 122. Plus, IFEMA has three taxi ranks on the north, south, and east sides.

To get to Madrid from the UK, you have a ton of options available to you. Expedia is currently offering cheap flights to Madrid from £37, and these can go from London’s Gatwick, Heathrow and City airports, or Manchester.

Or, if you’d prefer to take the scenic route, Trainline offer packages from London St Pancras to Madrid from just over £100 and coach journeys for a bit less. Both of these routes would include changes, but in that case you could always build in some time to explore.

Buy flights from London to Madrid at Expedia

Buy trains from to Madrid at Trainline

How to get tickets to Formula 1: The Exhibition?

Tickets are on sale now at Fever with dates running from Friday 24th March until Sunday 4th June 2023.

The event will be open every Tuesday to Sunday from 10am-8pm, apart from Fridays and Saturdays when the exhibition will stay open until 9pm.

Prices start at 17.99€ (£15.84) for adults and 13.50€ (£11.89) for kids aged three to 12. All ages are welcome at the event, and you could even save money by buying one of the family tickets.

Buy Formula 1: The Exhibition tickets at Fever

Advertisement

If you're an F1 fan, check out this list of the best driving experiences. For more sporting days out, take a look at this list of UK stadium tours and the best things to do in Cardiff during the rugby season.