Legions of watchers have been converted from casual viewers into F1 fans, races around the world have reported increased demand for tickets and we're off to the USA three times in 2023: Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.

Has there ever been a more influential sports documentary than Formula 1: Drive to Survive ? The fly-on-the-wall docuseries is back to shed light on the sport it has transformed.

Formula 1 has hit a purple sector in its lifespan and season 5 of the Netflix smash-hit series will bring everyone back up to speed ahead of the new campaign.

The show will ride through the 2022 season, which saw Max Verstappen dominate the grid to claim his second world title. Ferrari put up a stern challenge but faded away throughout the season, while all-British Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell fought their way back into contention by December.

The release date is creeping up on us, so RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5.

When is Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 released?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive will be released on Friday 24th February 2023.

As with all Netflix Originals shows, Formula 1: Drive to Survive will be released at midnight Pacific Time, which translates as 8am UK time.

The date falls in the middle of pre-season testing in Bahrain. The season starts earlier in 2023 given that it is the longest race calendar in history.

How to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5?

You will be able to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 in full on Netflix.

All 10 episodes will drop at the same time on the release date above.

Fans can tune into Netflix via a smart TV, by streaming to your TV via a mobile device app or through your web browser.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 episode guide

There will be 10 episodes in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5. Check out the episode titles and synopses below:

Episode 1 - The New Dawn

As the season begins in Bahrain, Ferrari hopes new cars will finally propel them to the top, and Haas makes a risky bet on a last-minute driver switch.

Episode 2 - Bounce Back

Mercedes principal Toto Wolff works to combat the team's unexpected struggles, while Lewis Hamilton navigates a bumpy ride in the team's redesigned car.

Episode 3 - Like Father, Like Son?

Crashes and costs mount for Haas as driver Mick Schumacher fights to live up to his father's racing legacy and prove his worth to the team.

Episode 4 - Matter of Principal

Ferrari drivers and decision-makers feel the pressure of high expectations at a star-studded new event in Miami and a game-changing race at Silverstone.

Episode 5 - Hot Seat

As the Red Bull team pushes to build on their lead against Ferrari, all eyes are on Sergio "Checo" Pérez during a dramatic Monaco Grand Prix.

Episode 6 - Pardon My French

Otmar Szafnauer's efforts to overhaul Alpine bear fruit — until a new round of driver musical chairs throws his plans for the future into question.

Episode 7 - Nice Guys Finish Last

Daniel Ricciardo's future starts to look uncertain when McLaren team managers set their sights on new talent, while Alpine weighs the best way forward.

Episode 8 - Alpha Male

When Pierre Gasly announces he's leaving Alpha Tauri, Yuki Tsunoda faces losing a teammate and a friend. Can he step up to show that he's ready to lead?

Episode 9 - Over the Limit

With both championships within reach, Red Bull's team faces incendiary accusations that they've cheated by violating a league-wide spending cap.

Episode 10 - End of the Road

The 2022 season hurtles toward a conclusion in Abu Dhabi, where Ferrari fights to hold off Mercedes and McLaren hopes for a miracle to overtake Alpine.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 will be available to watch on Netflix on Friday 24th February 2023. Seasons 1 to 4 are available now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

