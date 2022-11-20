The immensely popular Netflix docuseries has played a key role in F1's return to prominence on the sporting scene and has drawn in a whole new generation of fans to motor racing.

The 2022 Formula 1 season has drawn to a close, but now the anticipation begins to see it all again through the lens of Formula 1: Drive To Survive season 5.

The first four seasons of the smash-hit doc, created by Box-To-Box Films, have proven so successful, Netflix signed off on orders for season 5 and season 6 in the early stages of 2022.

Max Verstappen routed the competition in 2022 to clinch his second world title at a canter, while Ferrari showed notable improvements despite a number of questionable strategy calls.

Mercedes grew into the season. Lewis Hamilton and new teammate George Russell started miles off Verstappen's pace in 2022, but steadily clawed their way into the game to finish strongly.

Sebastian Vettel has retired from the sport and will be sure to receive a hero's send-off in the documentary when it finally hits our screens.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 release date and more.

Details remain scarce but it's a safe bet to suggest the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 release date will be co-ordinated to match the start of the F1 2023 calendar.

Season 4 was released while teams were testing Bahrain, one week prior to the new season. If that same release schedule goes ahead in 2023, F1: Drive to Survive S5 may be launched around the weekend of February 23rd-25th.

The season starts earlier in 2023 given that it is the longest race calendar in history.

The new run of the show was confirmed in May 2022 by Netflix and Formula 1, and the fifth season was being filmed throughout the 2022 season.

How many episodes in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5?

There is expected to be 10 episodes in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5.

Each run of the show has consisted of 10 episodes apiece so far, so there's no reason for Box-To-Box to change a winning formula.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 trailer

We're a long way from seeing an F1:DTS S5 trailer given that the season is barely finished. You could expect a teaser of some description in the coming weeks, but fans must wait for the full-length trailer.

Saying that, you already know what is going to be included. Max Verstappen saying clinical ruthless things, Lewis Hamilton looking moody, Christian Horner grinning, Toto Wolff glowering, Inception-style orchestral brass blaring, a pulsating beat, and footage of every single crash from the 2022 season.

Will Max Verstappen be in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 will show the entirety of the Max Verstappen vs. Lewis Hamilton battle Getty Images

Unfortunately, Verstappen refused to take part in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4, claiming that storylines had been engineered in previous seasons of the show.

Explaining why he wouldn’t feature in the fourth season, he said that he didn’t "like being a part of it", according to the Associated Press, adding: “I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America. But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it."

He continued: “They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.

"I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

Check out Box to Box Films' response to Max Verstappen not appearing in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4.

