How Field Day 2024 tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live today
Take a look inside your heart, is there any room for Field Day tickets?
One of our favourite days last summer was the Boiler Room event at Camberwell’s Burgess Park; the sun was shining, we were dancing all day with our nearest and dearest, as well as sampling some of the tastiest bites from food trucks (for dancing fuel, of course). Day festivals in London are some of the best experiences the capital city has to offer, and it eliminates the hassle of camping, too. For house and techno music fans, this next day festival will be right up your street.
Field Day is a one-day festival which is hosting its 17th edition this year, and it will be returning to its home of Victoria Park. If you’ve been to the music festival before, you’ll know that it pulls out all of the stops: 2023’s edition saw 50,000 electronic music fans flock to the East London park to see Aphex Twin, Bonobo, Sudan Archives, and more perform their sets. We’re confident that this year will be no different.
On the 30th January, Field Day announced French house icons Justice, UK pop princess PinkPantheress, and techno DJ Charlotte de Witte will be headlining the festival, with other incredible artists like Shygirl, Mura Masa, and HorsegiirL also on the line-up. But that’s not all, Field Day is adding more names to the line-up nearer the time.
Let's find out how you can beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure tickets — text your group chat, stat!
Jump to:
- Field Day 2024 line-up
- Field Day 2024 UK dates and venue
- Is Field Day the same as All Points East?
- How much are Field Day 2024 tickets?
- How to get Field Day 2024 tickets
Field Day 2024 line-up: Who is playing the Victoria Park festival?
As well as the three headliners, Justice — which is actually the first time the electronic duo has performed live in London since their last tour six years ago — PinkPantheress and Charlotte DeWitte, the rest of the line-up, so far, is as follows:
- Romy
- Mura Masa
- Shygirl presenting Club Shy
- Sega Bodega
- Vegyn
- Yaeji
- Yves Tumor
- Brutalismus 3000
- 2manydjs
- Bambii
- HorsegiirL
Field Day 2024 UK dates and venue: When and where is the festival being held?
Field Day will take place on Saturday 24th August, and it's located in East London’s Victoria Park.
It’s easy to get there via public transport as Bethnal Green underground station (for the Central line), as well as London Fields and Homerton stations (for the overground).
- Field Day tickets | 24th Aug 2024 – Victoria Park, London
Is Field Day just one day?
Field Day is just one day, and it takes place on Saturday 24th August this year.
Is Field Day the same as All Points East?
It’s possible that people get confused with how long Field Day is on for, as it’s part of the All Points East festival group.
This year, Loyle Carner will headline All Points East festival on the first day (Saturday 17th August), LCD Soundsystem are headlining the second day (Friday 23rd August) and Field Day is happening on the third day.
Tickets for the other three days are actually on sale now, and you can purchase them at Ticketmaster.
- Loyle Carner headliner tickets | 17th Aug 2024 – Victoria Park, London
- LCD Soundsystem headliner tickets | 23rd Aug 2024 – Victoria Park, London
- The Postal Service headliner tickets | 25th Aug 2024 – Victoria Park, London
How much are Field Day 2024 tickets?
This year’s ticket price for Field Day hasn’t been announced yet, but we can predict that it will be the same or slightly higher than last year. In 2023, general admission tickets for Field Day started from £85.30.
How to get Field Day 2024 tickets
General on sale for Field Day is happening this morning (Friday 2nd February) at 11am, so set your alarms and round-up your friends! If you need a little helping hand in securing tickets, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.
