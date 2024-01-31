ITZY are coming to London – here’s everything you need to know about their 2024 Born To Be world tour

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Yuna, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia and Yeji shot to fame after the release of their first single album Itz Different in 2019. This featured the single DALLA DALLA, which shot straight to number two on Billboard’s World Digital Sales chart and racked up a record-breaking 17 million views on its music video within the first day of its release.

Listen up Midzys! ITZY are embarking on their second world tour, and they’re hitting up London in April 2024.

And the successes just kept coming. Their debut EP was released in July 2019, followed by showcase tours around Asia and North America, and a US broadcast appearance on MTV’s Fresh Out Live.

ITZY’s first album Crazy in Love came out in September 2021, topping multiple Billboard charts including Top Album Sales and World Album charts, as well as reaching number 11 on the Billboard Top 200-album chart.

The Checkmate EP was then released in 2022, ITZY’s first top 10 ranking single on the Billboard charts, followed by playing eight sold-out shows in the United States, and releasing another EP in summer 2023.

ITZY are showing no signs of slowing down. The five-piece released the album Born to Be and are now embarking on a world tour. If you want to hear them debut their new record live in concert, read on for our guide on how you can get tickets.

What is the ITZY London date and venue?

While their world tour is hitting up every location from Bangkok to Toronto, ITZY are making just one stop in the UK:

24th April 2024 – London, OVO Arena, Wembley

When do ITZY tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 2nd February. However, if you simply can’t wait that long, there are a number of presale options which allow you to snag a ticket early:

Priority from O2 pre-sale: 10am on Wednesday 31st January until 9am on Friday 2nd February

Live Nation pre-sale: 10am on Thursday 1st February until 9am on Friday 2nd February

How to get ITZY tickets

Be sure to log on to Ticketmaster bright and early on the morning of Friday 2nd February. Tickets go on sale at 10am, but we’d recommend logging on at least 10 minutes earlier to be in with the best chance of securing tickets.

For more of our top tips and tricks, check out our advice on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Who are the ITZY members?

ITZY is a five-piece made up of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna.

Lia will not be present on the 2024 Born To Be tour, as she has been on hiatus since September 2023.

