Welcoming both campers and day trippers, it's not just music to enjoy at Rewind but comedy, fun fair rides, street food and even entertainment for the children. So, if you're looking to add Rewind Festival to your calendar this year then we have everything you need to know about the celebration of '80s music.

With information on the line-up, where each of the festivals is taking place and, most importantly, how to get tickets to the festival and how much tickets will cost you.

Buy Rewind Festival 2024 tickets at each UK location from Ticketmaster

Rewind Festival will take place at four locations this year – three in the UK and one in Dubai. The Dubai festival is the first Rewind Festival of 2024 and will take place at the Bla Bla beach club over two days in March. The Dubai event is a non-camping festival.

The other three UK-based festivals are during the summer, with a festival in Scotland, the north of England and the south. Scotland's Scone Palace, just outside of Perth, will host Rewind over three days in late July, with the festival taking place on the palace's grounds.

The North of England Rewind festival is on the grounds of Capesthorne Hall, a huge country house near the village of Siddington, Cheshire. It will take place over a weekend at the start of August.

Finally, the south-based Rewind Festival will take place over a weekend in late August in Henley-on-Thames. The festival will be based along the Buckinghamshire bank of the River Thames at a site called Temple Island Meadows. All the UK events have the option of camping tickets and day tickets.

Rewind Festival 2024 line-up: Who is playing Rewind Festival 2024?

Kim Wilde will return to play at all of Rewind's UK festivals.

The three Rewind Festivals that are taking place in the UK all have very similar line-ups, the Dubai festival is completely different.

At the Scotland, North, and South Rewind Festivals, fans will be treated to performances from the likes of Kim Wilde, Nik Kershaw, Roland Gift, Billy Ocean, Gabrielle, David Grant, Heather Small, Bad Manners, and many many more.

As well as music artists, the UK festivals are also offering plenty of other entertainment, including camping, glamping, funfairs, fireworks, street food, street entertainers, theme bars, a silent disco, an inflatable church and a kids zone.

In Dubai, the festival line-up is considerably smaller, which makes sense as the festival runs for less days than in the UK.

The line-up in Dubai includes the likes of Wet Wet Wet, ABC, Heather Small, Midge Ure, and The Real Thing. For more, check out the full line-ups for Rewind Festival North, South, Scotland, and Dubai.

How to get Rewind Festival tickets?

Rewind Festival 2024 tickets for the UK events went on sale this morning, Friday 26th January, at 9am.

You can buy tickets for each event through Ticketmaster. The festivals are set to be popular, with each of the UK dates already sold out of their early bird tickets, so act quickly if don't want to miss out. Tickets for the Rewind Festival Dubai are already on sale and can also be bought via Ticketmaster.

How much do Rewind Festival tickets cost?

Tickets went on sale for Rewind Festival 2024 UK at 9am this morning, January 26th, on Ticketmaster. There are different price categories depending on whether you want to camp, go for the whole weekend, just one day, go VIP or even bring a campervan with you.

A weekend camping ticket for each of the Rewind Festival dates in the UK will cost £162.25, plus a £3.25 booking fee. A weekend ticket, non-camping, will cost £143, with a £3.25 booking fee.

Tickets for attending just one day of the festival are priced at £78.40, with a £3.25 booking fee. There are also VIP tickets available for an extra £162.80 and campervan passes for £121.

Dubai tickets are also on sale and will cost AED 399 for each day – this works out to around £85.

