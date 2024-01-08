Kicking off in February, this four-month competition will see the eight best known darts players in the world take each other on in a bid to become Premier League Champion.

Among the pool is PDC World Champion and world ranked number one Luke Humphries, who recently claimed victory over Littler in the World Championship final. Joining them will be three other top ranked players and three wild cards selected by the PDC.

The eight will be playing at venues all over the UK and Europe throughout the competition, with the play-off finals taking place in London on 28th May.

So, whether you’re a life-long darts fan or are brand new to the sport, we bet you’re keen to check-out the action. Luckily for you, there’s still a chance to grab a last-minute ticket to most of the matches.

Below we tell you everything you need to know about this upcoming competition, including the competitors, schedule and how to get tickets. We’d recommend you be quick however, tickets are already limited and most will be gone by the time you count to 180!

Buy Premier League Darts tickets at Ticketmaster

How does Premier League Darts work?

Premier League Darts is essentially the Champions League of darts, where the biggest names in the sport battle it out to take on the ultimate title.

The competition takes place every Thursday night over 17 matches from February to May.

Over the first 16 weeks, all players compete every night in an eight-person knockout bracket, meaning each player will face off against everyone twice. The player that wins the final that night receives five points, the runner-up gets three and the semi-finalists win two. At the end of the 16 weeks the top four players with the most points will progress to the play-offs.

In the play-offs, the first placed player will face the fourth in a semi-final, while the second and third play each other. Then, the winner of each semi-final will go head to head to claim the prize.

Who’s competing in Premier League Darts 2024?

Luke Humphries. Tom Dulat/ Getty Images

The competitors for Premier League Darts come from two places. The first group are the top four players on the Order of Merit – the world rankings of darts players based on the overall prize money won over the past two years – the second four are wild cards selected by the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation).

For this year’s Premier League Darts, here are the four competitors from the Order of Merit:

Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall

And here are the four wild cards:

Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright

Rob Cross

Premier League Darts 2024 schedule

Premier League Darts is spread across 17 dates from February to May and will be coming to cities all over the UK, Ireland and Europe. Here’s the schedule:

How to get tickets to Premier League Darts 2024

Tickets to Premier League Darts are already on sale.

You can find tickets for most of the venues over at Ticketmaster or See Tickets. However, for some dates you’ll need to head over to the specific venue sites, like the O2 and Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, or smaller ticketing sellers like Ticket Factory for Birmingham.

Some venues only have limited space left so you’ll need to act quickly if you want to guarantee yourself a seat. Plus, the more limited spaces are, the more you’ll have to spend. For Sheffield, we’ve seen that you can still bag a ticket for £32, whereas for London the price is now sitting at £111.

