Following the Lionesses astonishing win in 2022, Gareth Southgate’s squad is hoping to double up and win the title for themselves for the first time.

Ever since the first competition in 1960, the trophy has been repeatedly won by the likes of Spain, France, and Germany, with Italy securing their second win in 2020.

Now it’s time to go again, and we can’t wait to see you there. But first, if you need a bit of help, we’ve put together this guide for how to get tickets to Euro 2024. We’ve included everything you need to know about dates, venues and how to get yourself a seat in the stands.

Buy Euro 2024 hospitality tickets at Daimani

Jump to:

Have England qualified for Euro 2024?

Don’t start singing It’s Coming Home just yet, but yes England have qualified to compete in Euro 2024.

The team officially qualified on 17th October after defeating Italy 3-1 at Wembley. This was part of the European Qualifiers that have been going on since March and have seen England facing Italy, Malta, North Macedonia and Ukraine.

So far, England have pulled off five wins and one draw against Ukraine; they have just two matches left which you can read more about in our European Qualifiers tickets page.

Scotland have also qualified for the competition alongside Spain in their group. So has Austria, Belgium, France, Turkey, Portugal, and of course Germany.

When is the Euro 2024 draw?

The Euro 2024 draw will take place on Saturday, 2nd December at 5pm GMT. The draw will be coming live from Hamburg, which you will be able to watch on the official UEFA website.

When and where is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will take place from 14th June to 14th July 2024.

The group stage will take up the first two weeks followed by the round of 16. Then, the quarter-finals will be on the 5th and 6th of July, the semi-finals on 9th and 10th of July and the grand final on the 14th.

The host for next year’s tournament is Germany, who haven’t hosted the tournament since 1988 (although it was only held in West Germany at the time).

The competition will be spread across 10 cities all the way from Hamburg to Munich, with the final taking place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Here’s a full list of the venues:

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Cologne Stadium, Cologne

BVB Stadion, Dortmund

Düsseldorf Arena, Düsseldorf

Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig

Munich Football Arena, Munich

Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart

How to get to Germany for Euro 2024

Getting to Germany is a cinch and doesn’t have to cost you a fortune. Whether you’re planning to go by plane, train, coach, or ferry, you can definitely do it for less.

For flights, you can pay as little as £25, and we would recommend booking through sites such as Expedia as you’ll find discounted hotel packages to go with them. Then you can find the best train deals through Trainline.com, which will start at around £60, or you can take your car on the DFDS ferry and drive from Calais or Dunkirk.

Shop flights at Expedia

Shop ferry journeys at DFDS

Shop train journeys at Trainline

How to get Euro 2024 tickets

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The official ticket application portal is available now on the UEFA website. This window will close at 2pm CEST (1pm BST) on 26th October 2023 – so this Thursday!

This application will enter you into a ballot and you’ll be allocated tickets via a lottery. You’ll find out if your application was successful by 14th October and you’ll be able to officially buy tickets on 2nd December.

If you’re unsuccessful in going through the official process, however, we would recommend looking at hospitality sites such as Daimani. On here you can already buy a “Follow My Team” package which will allow you to book onto multiple games for your country and get extra perks such as special seating, food, and transport.

Buy Euro 2024 tickets at UEFA

How much do Euro 2024 tickets cost?

If you manage to get your hands on official tickets the prices are as follows:

Group stage, from €30

Round of 16, from €50

Quarter-finals, from €60

Semi-finals, from €80

Final, from €95

But if you want to buy from hospitality, you’re obviously going to be paying a lot more. At Daimani the prices start at £1,121.80 for a “Follow My Team” package, although this will get you into several games.

