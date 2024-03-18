Once again made by Nike, these kits have been described as “a modern take on a classic white strip”, featuring red and blue stripes on the cuffs and a blue collar with the flag of St George on the back.

Meanwhile the Away kit comes in a new bold purple – a combination of the traditional red and blue – with the Three Lions emblazoned in gold at the front.

Nike has also innovated the kit with new lightweight and breathable fabric as well as a wider chest and waist width for the women’s items.

The men’s team will be testing the kit out first this June as they hope to redress the disappointments of the last EURO tournament in 2021. Then, it’s up to the Lionesses to defend their title at the competition in Switzerland next April.

So, if you’re ready to sport the Harry Kane or Ella Toone look, here’s how you can get your hands on the new England kit.

Buy England 2024/5 kit at Nike

Buy England 2024/5 kit at England Store

Excited for this summer of sport? Here's how you can get Euro 2024 tickets.

When is the new England kit out?

The new England kit will be on sale from Thursday 21st March in all men’s women’s and children’s sizes.

You can buy the home, away kit and goalie kits alongside additional merchandise like an England Skills football.

The Lionesses' version of the kit will also go on sale in June.

How much does the new England kit cost?

The new authentic England shirt costs £124.99 in adult sizes and £119.99 for kids (for both home and away).

However, you can also buy a replica version of both for £84.99 for adults and £64.99 for kids.

Where to buy the new England kit

The new England kit will be on sale at the official England Store and at Nike from Thursday 21st March.

