In a nod to the Gunners' rich history, this season's shirts will swap the club crest for the iconic cannon symbol we all know so well. This will be the first time in 35 years the cannon has featured on home shirts, after previously only appearing on away kits.

In the kit press release, Sam Handy, SVP of product and design at Adidas, said: “We anchored this season in the iconography of Arsenal – and there is no more iconic symbol for Arsenal than the cannon."

He added: "In development, we revisited the archive and reviewed years of design and collaboration, the core elements of the club’s identity to players and supporters.

More like this

“So, this season is all about the cannon, the role it plays in the legacy of the club and reintroducing it to a fresh generation of supporters and players.”

The new kit also features stylish blue stripes on the arms instead of this year's white and is made with the latest Adidas technology.

So, if you want to support Arteta's side in their upcoming season, here's how you can buy the kit.

Don't forget to check out how to buy the new England kit and the new Scotland kit before EURO 2024!

The new Arsenal kit went on sale on Thursday 16th May in all men’s, women’s and children’s sizes.

You can now buy the home shirts, shorts and away kits, plus a full range of merchandise including hats, scarves and footballs.

The team's away and third kits will be released later this summer.

How much does the new Arsenal kit cost?

The new authentic Arsenal shirt costs £110 in men's and women's sizes. However, you can also buy a replica version for £80 for adults and £55 for kids.

There are also long-sleeve options available for £85, plus a selection of authentic and replica shorts starting at £38.

Where to buy the new Arsenal kit

The new Arsenal home kit is now on sale at the official Arsenal website, or official retailers like Sports Direct and Fanatics. As popular kits like this often sell out, we'd recommend heading over to one of the three quickly.

Advertisement

Don't forget to check out how to get FA Cup Final tickets and how to get EURO 2024 tickets.