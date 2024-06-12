With the European Qualifiers in full swing, this kit will be worn for the first time for the team's match against Republic of Ireland on 12th July.

Sarina Wiegman's squad will then sport the look as they defend their EURO title in Switzerland next year.

The women's kit shares the same design as the men's, which Nike described as "a modern take on a classic white strip".

Featuring a blue collar, red and white stripes on the sleeves, alongside blue shorts, it's a simple but strong look for the team's next campaign.

Meanwhile, the away kit comes in a thoroughly regal purple, with a gold lionesses emblazoned on the front. Nike also announced that the women's kit had been adjusted to accommodate a wider chest and waist width.

So, will the Lionesses reclaim their victory in this kit? Either way you'll want to look the part too. Here's what you need to know about the new shirt.

If you want to but the new England men's kit, here it is.

England women's kit release date: When is the new Lionesses shirt out?

The new Lionesses kit went on sale today – Wednesday 12th June.

You can buy the home, away and goalie kits – for all you Mary Earps fans – plus pre-match and training wear.

How much does the new England Lionesses kit cost?

As with the men's kits the new Lionesses shirt costs £84.99 for a replica version, in sizes XS to XL.

This is the same for the away shirt and goalie shirt.

Where to buy the new England Lionesses kit

The new Lioness kit is now on sale at the England Store and at England's official kit designers, Nike.

