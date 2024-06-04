Heung-Min Son, Bethany England, James Maddison, Jessica Naz and more can all be seen showing off the new shirt design, which features navy sleeves – for the first time since the 2005/06 season – and the iconic Tottenham cockerel.

In the kit press release, Horne said: "This is a dream campaign to be a part of – the new kit looks awesome. The cockerel has always been a massive symbol of pride for me, so it’s great to have that front and centre. The cockerel is at the core of our identity as a Club, so it’s fun to celebrate that. It’s what makes us Spurs."

Made from Nike's Dri-FIT ADV fabric, the kit will be first worn on 17th July for the club’s pre-season fixture against Hearts.

Spurs fans can buy the new home kit now, but should note that all kits will be sold this year without the sleeve partner logo. The training range will also be sold without the training wear partner logo.

Buy the Tottenham 24/25 kit at Tottenham Hotspur

The new Tottenham kit went on sale on Tuesday 4th June in all men’s, women’s and children’s sizes.

The team's away kits, third kits, and training wear will be released later in the summer.

How much does the new Tottenham kit cost?

The new authentic or 'Elite' Tottenham shirt costs £125 in men's and women's sizes. However, you can also buy a replica or 'Stadium' version for £85 for adults.

There are also Youth shirts for £65 and little kids full kits for £55. Plus, shorts, socks and baby kits on sale.

Where to buy the new Tottenham kit

The new Tottenham home kit is now on sale exclusively at Nike and the official Tottenham website.

The kits will likely go on sale at third party retailers at a later date, however if you're not worried about having the latest home shirt, Sports Direct and Fanatics are now running a sale on last year's kit, taking the cost down to £60.

