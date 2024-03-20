With World XI aiming to take the win for the sixth consecutive time, the shirt will be worn by the likes of Usain Bolt (captain), Gladiator Diamond, Martin Compston and Boxer Tommy Fury in 2024.

Stock of the limited-edition Soccer Aid 2024 World XI shirt is expected to sell fast, with Pro Direct only initially selling 500 of each shirt (men's, women's and kids).

Buy the Soccer Aid 2024 shirt for £60 at Pro Direct

More like this

For more on Soccer Aid 2024, take a look at the confirmed Soccer Aid line-up, along with how to get Soccer Aid tickets to see the action live.

When is the new Soccer Aid 2024 shirt out?

The new Soccer Aid 2024 shirt will be released on Monday 25th March. However, the shirt is available to pre-order now at Pro Direct.

This means that the shirt will be dispatched on the release date next week.

Buy the Soccer Aid 2024 shirt for £60 at Pro Direct

How much does the Soccer Aid 2024 shirt cost?

The new Soccer Aid World XI shirt costs £60 in adult sizes and £45 in kids sizes.

The adults men's shirt is available in sizes small to XXL, with the women's shirt available in sizes XS to XXL.

Buy the Soccer Aid 2024 shirt for £60 at Pro Direct

Where to buy the new Soccer Aid 2024 shirt

The new Adidas Soccer Aid 2024 World XI shirt is available to pre-order at Pro Direct.

Buy the Soccer Aid 2024 shirt for £60 at Pro Direct

Advertisement

For more football news, here's how to buy the new England kit ahead of its release this week.