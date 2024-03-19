England cricket icon Stuart Broad, Gladiator's Diamond, King of the Jungle Sam Thompson, Strictly star Bobby Brazier and The Crown star Erin Doherty will also make their first ever appearances this time around.

Old favourites Robbie Williams, Lee Mack, Sir Mo Farah and Usain Bolt will also feature during the match as England seek to end a losing streak.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which celebrities and legends will take part in the line-ups at Soccer Aid 2024.

Who is playing in Soccer Aid 2024?

The Soccer Aid 2024 line-ups have been confirmed well in advance of the big game.

ITV have announced the initial list of names, including seven debutants, but have teased "more to come".

Check out the Soccer Aid line-ups, coaches and managers as well as presenters and commentators.

England Soccer Aid team line-up

Jill Scott. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Jill Scott – captain (Former footballer)

Erin Doherty (Actor)

Bobby Brazier (Actor and Strictly star)

Stuart Broad (Former cricketer)

Steven Bartlett (Entrepreneur)

Paddy McGuinness (TV personality)

Alex Brooker (TV personality)

Tom Grennan (Musician)

Karen Carney (Former footballer)

Jermain Defoe (Former footballer)

Joe Cole (Former footballer)

Jack Wilshere (Former footballer)

Sir Mo Farah (Olympic gold medalist)

David James (Former footballer)

Gary Cahill (Former footballer)

England Soccer Aid manager and coaches

Frank Lampard (Former footballer)

Harry Redknapp (Former football manager)

Robbie Williams (Musician)

David Seaman (Former footballer)

World XI Soccer Aid team line-up

Usain Bolt. Getty Images

Usain Bolt – captain (Fastest man of all time)

Diamond (Gladiator)

Roman Kemp (Radio host)

Martin Compston (Actor)

Lee Mack (Comedian)

Roberto Carlos (Former footballer)

Maisie Adam (Comedian)

Eden Hazard (Former footballer)

Tommy Fury (Boxer)

World XI Soccer Aid manager and coaches

Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea manager)

Jesus Perez (Chelsea assistant manager)

Sam Matterface, the regular voice of England games on ITV, will lead commentary in 2024.

Iain Sterling, better known as the voiceover star of Love Island, will also join the commentary team on co-comms.

Soccer Aid 2024 presenters

Dermot O’Leary is back again to host the show. He has held the role since 2010.

He will be joined by former England star Alex Scott on the sidelines as they guide viewers through all the entertainment around the game.

A half-time entertainment act is yet to be confirmed.

O'Leary and Scott will be joined by a number of special guests, experts and familiar faces throughout the evening.

