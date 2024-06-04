But if the islanders thought that twist was shocking, they were in for a treat later down the line.

If you missed Love Island last night, RadioTimes.com has got you covered with the latest drama, recouplings and funny moments.

Read on to find out everything that went down on Love Island summer 2024 last night.

What happened on Love Island last night? Episode 1 recap - Joey Essex enters the villa

In groups of two and three, the islanders entered the villa and kicked off their summer of love by getting to know one another.

Nicole Samuel and Ayo Odukoya were the first islanders to enter the villa, followed by Jess White, Sean Stone and Sam Taylor.

Up next were Mimii Ngulube and Samantha Kenny, who began getting to know their fellow islanders with a glass of fizz.

Patsy Field, Ronnie Vint and Ciaran Davies then arrived before being followed by the final two, Munveer Jabbal and Harriett Blackmore.

As they began discussing their types and relationship histories, Maya Jama made her entrance and delivered the first twist of the season.

Maya Jama and the islanders. ITV/Love Island

The glamorous host split the group into boys and girls and asked each of them to rate the other group in order of who they thought came across as the most like boyfriend and girlfriend material.

For the girls, Mimii came in first place while Harriett was in last, and for the boys, Ciaran found himself in last place and Munveer came out at the top of the line. And thus, the couples were formed!

Maya said: "Well, that was very interesting. I bet you're wondering how we're going to couple you up. Well, you've done it yourselves!"

However, as the islanders began getting to know each other, it appeared that Ayo and Mimii were getting along much better than their original pairs.

Maya Jama. ITV/Love Island

Later on in the episode, Maya returned to the villa and asked the islanders to gather around the fire pit as they were introduced to a brand new bombshell... Joey Essex!!

As ever, the episode was left on a cliffhanger, and viewers will have to tune into tonight's (Tuesday 4th June) episode to find out what happens next.

Love Island returns tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.