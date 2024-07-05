Jess was in a couple with bombshell Trey Norman, and while he also chose to recouple, it's clear there is some unfinished business for the former couple.

As Hugo continues his Love Island journey, here is everything you need to know about the Casa Amor bombshell.

Hugo Godfroy – Key facts

Hugo Godfroy. ITV/Love Island

Age: 24

Job: Electrician

From: Southampton

Instagram: @hugo_godfroy

Who is Hugo Godfroy?

Hugo Godfroy is a 24-year-old electrician from Southampton, who initially had his eyes on Islanders Uma and Jess when he entered Casa Amor.

Hugo found himself in a bit of a pickle when he began getting to know Matilda, much to Jess's dislike but found light at the end of the tunnel and was brought into the main villa by Jess!

How old is Hugo Godfroy?

Hugo Godfroy is 24 years old.

Is Hugo Godfroy on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Hugo on Instagram @hugo_godfroy. However, like the other Islanders, Hugo's Instagram will remain dormant while he is in the villa.

Why did Hugo sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Hugo went into the Love Island villa to find love and was certainly prepared to step on people's toes in order to do so.

What does Hugo look for in a partner?

The number one thing Hugo looks for in a partner is someone he can "have a laugh with and they don't take themselves too seriously".

