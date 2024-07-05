Who is Hugo Godfroy? Meet Love Island 2024 contestant coupled up with Jess White
Hugo made his moves on a few of the Islanders in Casa Amor.
The Love Island villa is getting bigger and bigger with five Casa Amor bombshells making themselves at home after being brought back by an Islander.
Amongst those bombshells is Hugo Godfroy, who sparked a connection with Jess White and possibly another with Matilda Draper. However, in last night's episode, Hugo walked hand-in-hand with Jess as he was welcomed into the villa and it appears some tensions are already on the horizon.
Jess was in a couple with bombshell Trey Norman, and while he also chose to recouple, it's clear there is some unfinished business for the former couple.
As Hugo continues his Love Island journey, here is everything you need to know about the Casa Amor bombshell.
Hugo Godfroy – Key facts
Age: 24
Job: Electrician
From: Southampton
Instagram: @hugo_godfroy
Who is Hugo Godfroy?
Hugo Godfroy is a 24-year-old electrician from Southampton, who initially had his eyes on Islanders Uma and Jess when he entered Casa Amor.
Hugo found himself in a bit of a pickle when he began getting to know Matilda, much to Jess's dislike but found light at the end of the tunnel and was brought into the main villa by Jess!
How old is Hugo Godfroy?
Hugo Godfroy is 24 years old.
Is Hugo Godfroy on Instagram?
Yes! You can follow Hugo on Instagram @hugo_godfroy. However, like the other Islanders, Hugo's Instagram will remain dormant while he is in the villa.
Why did Hugo sign up for Love Island summer 2024?
Hugo went into the Love Island villa to find love and was certainly prepared to step on people's toes in order to do so.
What does Hugo look for in a partner?
The number one thing Hugo looks for in a partner is someone he can "have a laugh with and they don't take themselves too seriously".
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.