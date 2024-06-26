In the latest recoupling, Konnor chose to couple up with Grace, leaving the Islanders shocked with his decision.

When asked about he was feeling towards Grace, Konnor said: "Because you and Joey already know each other and you've had this holiday romance, and then in my head, it didn't work the first time, what's different this time? Is it another holiday romance?"

Is there more than just a holiday romance on the cards for Konnor and Grace? As you wait to find out, here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Konnor Ewudzi.

Konnor Ewudzi - key facts

Konnor Ewudzi on Love Island. ITV

Age: 28

Job: Barber

From: Cornwall

Instagram: @konnorewudzi

Coupled up with: Grace

Who is Konnor Ewudzi?

Konnor Ewudzi is a 28-year-old barber from Cornwall who is bringing "fun, excitement and energy" into the villa.

Well, he has already ruffled some feathers amongst the Islanders after his shock decision to couple up with Grace Jackson, who was previously in a couple Joey Essex, which definitely raised some eyebrows in the villa.

As for why he is still single, Konnor hasn't been able to find anyone who has "the same vibe" as him and is "holding out for the right girl".

How old is Konnor Ewudzi?

Konnor is 28 years old, making him one of the older Islanders in the villa.

Is Konnor Ewudzi on Instagram?

Konnor and Grace on Love Island. ITV

Yes! You can follow Konnor on Instagram @konnorewudzi. Like the other Islanders, no one will be allowed to comment on Konnor's behalf whilst he is in the villa.

Why did Konnor sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Now 28 years old, Konnor is ready to find somebody and Love Island is the perfect place to do that!

Explaining his decision, Konnor said: "I've been in a couple of relationships and now feels like the right time as I have learnt from past relationships. I'll be able to pick out the red flags now."

What does Konnor look for in a partner?

When asked if he had to pick the three most important things he looks for in a partner, Konnor said: "Bubbly, good smile and I love a great bum."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.