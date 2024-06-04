Admittedly ready to steal someone's girl, many viewers are still scratching their heads and desperate to know why Joey has made the decision to join the show, as he becomes the first celebrity signing of the series.

As he makes himself at home in the villa, here's everything you need to know about Joey Essex, including why he thinks now is the right time for Love Island.

Joey Essex - Key facts

Joey Essex. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Age: 33

Instagram: @joeyessex

Job: TV personality

Why is Joey Essex on Love Island?

It's a question that fans haven't stopped asking. After all, despite being a reality TV star, Joey Essex is outside of the Love Island bubble, having never taken part in the series before.

Speaking to The Sun before heading into the villa, Joey admitted he applied for the series and is praying to leave the villa "hand-in-hand with the love of my life".

"I feel like Joey Bond. The name's Essex, Joey Essex," the bombshell told the tabloid. "It felt like a military operation, not even the journey itself but the process of even getting through the application and to this point."

He continued: "I got on the plane to Ibiza. I made sure I wore my mask when I went out for dinner and then we got the boat over to Majorca to a villa hidden in the mountains in the middle of nowhere."

What has Joey Essex said about being on Love Island?

In his interview with The Sun, Joey explained that he is "extremely single" and wants to find a partner, after having found it difficult to do so on the outside world.

"It's difficult for me to meet girls as they judge me based on a persona so I think this experience will allow people to see the real me," he said.

In his entrance video, Joey said he is "looking for love". "I am the king of Essex and I'm ready to find my queen," he said. "This isn't my first rodeo. Boys you better watch out, I'm coming for your girls."

What other TV shows has Joey Essex been on?

Joey Essex on Dancing on Ice. ITV

As he said himself, this isn't Joey's first rodeo. The TV personality has been on a number of television programmes.

Aside from the obvious The Only Way Is Essex, which he appeared in 109 episodes for, Joey has taken part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and more recently, Dancing on Ice.

He has also fronted a number of documentaries including Educating Joey Essex, Can I Improve My Memory? and Joey Essex: Grief and Me.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

