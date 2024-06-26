But Joey isn't the only boy Jessy has her eye on, with her admitting she is keen to get to know Ayo Odukoya and Ronnie Vint too!

As she makes her mark in the villa, read on for everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Jessy Potts.

Jessy Potts – Key facts

Age: 25

Job: Brand partnerships associate

From: Leicester

Instagram: @jessymaypotts

Who is Jessy Potts?

Jessy Potts is a 25-year-old brand partnerships associate from Leicester. In the villa, Jessy will be getting stuck in and wants to get involved as much as possible when she arrives.

"I also have a very sarcastic sense of humour so I'll make everyone laugh," she said ahead of her appearance. "But I'm a Sagittarius so I also have a fiery side and not afraid to say what I think or stand my ground. I'm not very good at taking no for an answer."

Jessy sees herself as quite different to the Islanders, describing herself as "the girl next door but with a bit of an edge".

How old is Jessy Potts?

Jessy is 25 years old.

Is Jessy Potts on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Jessy on Instagram @jessymaypotts. She currently has just over 15,000 followers on the app, with that follower count likely to rise the longer she is in the villa.

Why did Jessy sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Jessy sees Love Island as a great opportunity and experience and is hoping to meet someone as she is "very single".

She explained: "It now feels like the perfect time and there are so many successful relationships formed on Love Island, so I'm hoping I'm lucky enough to find someone. Love Island genuinely works, you can list a lot of couples who have gone on to get married and have children.

"I'm hoping I thrive in the villa as I love a holiday romance or a work fling, so it should be fun."

What does Jessy look for in a partner?

When asked what the most important traits she looks for in a partner are, Jessy said she would be interested in someone who is confident.

"I'm confident and usually the centre of attention but I'd like my man to be able to walk into a room and be the person that everybody wants to talk to," she said.

"They have to be funny, laughter is key. I'm also drawn to ambition, I find a man with drive very attractive."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.