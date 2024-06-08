His first order of business will be to go on a date with Mimii Ngulube after she was left single following the first recoupling of the season.

But who exactly is Omar and what can we expect him to bring to the villa?

Read on for everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Omar Nyame.

More like this

Omar Nyame - key facts

Age: 25

Job: PE teacher

From: Croydon

Instagram: @omarnyame

Who is Omar Nyame?

The third bombshell of the 2024 season, Omar Nyame is a 25-year-old PE teacher from Croydon, who says that he will bring "high energy, high frequency and vibes" to the villa.

He says that he is "very competitive" and used to be an air cadet – even once marching for the late queen – while he is reportedly friends with grime icon Stormzy.

He says that his friends and family would describe him as "funny and flirty when I’m around the ladies and a very confident person", but he points out that although people always assume he is a player and a flirt, "really and truly that's not me".

As for who his dream people to share the villa would be, he picks out American comedian Druski, Manchester City and England footballer Jack Grealish and pop superstar Rihanna.

How old is Omar Nyame?

Omar is 25 years old.

Is Omar on Instagram?

He is! You can find him at the handle @omarnyame.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why did Omar sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Omar says that he's "done with messing around and casually seeing girls", and that he wants to finds "real love" in the villa.

"I’ve done the whole party thing and dated lots of people, but now I’m ready to find the real deal," he says.

And he seems to fancy his chances of finding a meaningful connection, claiming that "I like to think the way I can speak to women helps me out because I'm not shy and afraid to say how I feel about them".



What does Omar look for in a partner?

Asked to single out the most important things he looks for in a partner, Omar says that he likes "a pretty face and a girl who is up for some light-hearted banter".

And he adds: "A girl with good taste and a nice dress sense is also a big one for me."

Read more on Love Island 2024 contestants:

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.