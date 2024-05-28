Who is Munveer Jabbal? Meet Love Island 2024 contestant and recruitment manager
Munveer is ready to bring his "cheesy" chat-up lines to the Love Island villa in 2024.
Sun, sand, sea and romance return to our screens next week, as the 11th season of Love Island begins on 3rd June.
Once again, the show will be presented by Maya Jama, who says she is "so excited" to return to the Mallorca sun and the famous villa.
Maya said: "I’ll be honest, I’m hoping for drama. I want loads of love and happy couples at the end, but I do want to be entertained, so I’m hoping for lots of fiery moments."
Despite looking for that extra sprinkle of drama, she shared her advice for this year's contestants, and said simply: "Just go for it!"
One contestant who could use her advice is Munveer Jabbal, who explained he is "quite picky" when it comes to the women he dates.
Keep reading to find out more about Munveer.
Munveer Jabbal - key facts
Age: 30
Job: Recruitment manager
From: Surbiton, Surrey
Who is Munveer Jabbal?
Munveer Jabbal is a 30-year-old recruitment manager from Surbiton, Surrey. He said he's got "good energy" and is "cheeky". He also teased he knows a "cheesy" chat-up line or two.
He said: "The opportunity to be surrounded by good-looking people in a villa under the sun is an absolute no-brainer! I’m 30 years old, and I need to start thinking seriously about the next step, and what better place?!"
How old is Munveer Jabbal?
Cupid incoming! Munveer was born on Valentine's Day. He's 30 years old.
Is Munveer Jabbal on Instagram?
Yes! His username is @munveerj
Why did Munveer Jabbal sign up for Love Island summer 2024?
Munveer, who is good pals with Piers Morgan's son Spencer, called the London dating scene "horrible" and said by going into the Mallorca villa he has no choice but to mingle.
He added that by going on Love Island, everyone is single - "so there's no issues around that".
"I haven’t found the right girl," he explained, "I’m quite picky and have high standards. Dating in London is horrible. You don’t know who’s single… but now you’re putting me in a place where everyone’s single, so there’s no issues around that."
What does Munveer Jabbal look for in a partner?
Munveer said the celebrity he would choose to put in the villa would be Margot Robbie for her "blonde hair and blue eyes". He listed three important qualities for his potential partner to have: "Good values, good banter and a pretty face."
