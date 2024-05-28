The contestants for this year's run were recently revealed on social media, with an eclectic mix of islanders all ready to find their future partner.

One of those islanders is Sam Taylor, who believes his personality and chat make him a catch.

While you wait for Love Island to hit TV screens next week, here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Sam Taylor.

Sam Taylor - key facts

Sam Taylor for Love Island 2024. ITV/Love Island

Age: 23

Job: Hair stylist

From: Chesterfield

Instagram: @samtaylorhair

Who is Sam Taylor?

Sam Taylor is a 23-year-old hair stylist from Chesterfield, who plans to bring "lots of energy" into the villa. But as well as his energetic side, Sam can also have deep conversations, and hopes to bring "both of those sides" of his personality.

For Sam, he believes he has "lots of depth and substance", which he hopes will help him when trying to find a connection.

Just like the other islanders, Sam is single and just hasn't found someone who is on the same wavelength as him, who can match his energy.

How old is Sam Taylor?

Sam Taylor is 23 years old.

Is Sam Taylor on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @samtaylorhair. At the time of reporting, Sam has 12,000 followers, which will undoubtedly grow during his time in the villa.

Why did Sam sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

At this point in his life, Sam wants the opportunity to find "a real connection with someone".

He explained: "I've been looking that connection for quite some time but I've never really found it, I'm hoping I find that spark in the villa."

What does Sam look for in a partner?

Manners are an important thing for Sam, but he also wants someone with good communication. "Looks-wise, I like a girl with a good smile," he said in a recent Q&A.

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.