As ever, a brand new Love Island means a new group of Islanders, who will all be hoping to make a mark on viewers and hopefully the other Islanders in a bid to stay on until the final.

Among the new contestants is 21-year-old Ciaran Davies, who is looking for something serious in the villa.

So, what is there to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Ciaran Davies? Read on to find out more.

More like this

Ciaran Davies - key facts

Ciaran Davies for Love Island 2024. ITV

Age: 21

Job: Surveyor

From: Pencoed, South Wales

Instagram: @ciarandaviesss

Who is Ciaran Davies?

Ciaran Davies is a 21-year-old surveyor and rugby player from South Wales.

He believes now is the "perfect time" to find love, admitting that he feels "mature enough" for something serious with the right person.

One of Ciaran's biggest claims to fame is pretending to be season 7 winner Liam Reardon on a night out, and it worked a charm!

"We ended up getting a private booth and free drinks all night," he said.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How old is Ciaran Davies?

Ciaran is 21 years old.

Is Ciaran on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Ciaran on Instagram @ciarandaviesss. At the time of reporting, he has over 7,000 followers and often posts photos of him and his friends, as well as match photos of him playing rugby.

Why did Ciaran sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

For Ciaran, now feels like "the perfect time" to be on Love Island. "I feel like I'm mature enough for something serious with the right girl," he said.

What does Ciaran look for in a partner?

If Ciaran had to pick three of the most important things he looks for in a partner, he would say looks, but humour is also a "big thing" for him.

He explained: "I'm a bit of a wind up so I want a girl who can give it back. Loyalty is another one for me, I think that's the most important thing to look for in a relationship."

Read more:

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.