As she prepares herself to find the man of her dreams, read on for everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Tiffany Leighton as her summer of love begins.

Tiffany Leighton – Key facts

Tiffany Leighton walking into the villa. ITV/Love Island

Age: 25

Job: HR coordinator

From: Hertfordshire

Instagram: @tiffanyleighton_

Who is Tiffany Leighton?

Tiffany Leighton is a 25-year-old HR coordinator from Hertfordshire who is planning to bring some "spice, spontaneity" and her "best flirting game" into the Love Island villa as she hopes to find the man of her dreams.

Tiffany is someone who "always" gets what she wants and before entering the villa, she warned the boys to "watch out" because she is ready to find love.

With such aspirations for romance, why is Tiffany still single? When asked, she said: "I'm very picky and everyone I seem to go for is a walking red flag."

How old is Tiffany Leighton?

Tiffany is 25 years old, similar to most of the girls in the villa.

Is Tiffany Leighton on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Tiffany on Instagram @tiffanyleighton_, however there will be nothing posted on her profile while she is in the villa due to the current social media rules.

Why did Tiffany sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Tiffany is finally done with living her "best single life" and is ready to find the man of her dreams.

What does Tiffany look for in a partner?

When asked what three of the most important things are when looking for a partner, Tiffany said: "Loyalty, they have to be funny and I like a man who can keep me on my toes."

