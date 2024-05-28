The presenter said that although she hopes the contestants find the love they're looking for, she also hopes there are plenty of "fiery moments", as she wants to be "entertained" this summer.

Although she's been "living her best life" as a singleton, Nicole Samuel feels it's her time to settle down and find Mr Right. Read on to find out more about her.

Nicole Samuel - key facts

Nicole Samuel for Love Island 2024. ITV/Love Island

Age: 24

Job: Accounts manager

From: Aberdare

Instagram: @nicolesams123

Who is Nicole Samuel?

Nicole Samuel is a 24-year-old accounts manager from Aberdare. She says she has a "big personality", and believes she will have one of the biggest in this year's villa.

With Channing Tatum being her celebrity of choice to enter the villa, she shared she had something in common with one of Tatum's roles. Like his character from Step Up, she said not many people know she used to be a street dancer.

"I became a world champion dancer in 2011 - not many people know that. I was a professional street dancer," she explained.

How old is Nicole Samuel?

Nicole is 24 years old.

Is Nicole on Instagram?

She is. Her handle on Instagram is @nicolesams123.

Why did Nicole sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

The reason Nicole has decided to go on the show now is she feels it's her time. "I’ve hit 24 and I’m ready to settle down," she said.

She said that although she's had fun with her friends and "lived her best life", she wants a serious romance.

"I’ve been enjoying single life and the attention of different boys, it’s fun. I’ve enjoyed being able to go on holiday with the girls and not having to worry about someone back home. All the girls are there texting in their room and I’m out till four in the morning living my best life."

What does Nicole look for in a partner?

Nicole, who explained her loved ones would describe her as "cheeky, wild and really chatty", said she's looking for a man who is "tall, dark and handsome". She hopes he may also enjoy playing some rugby.

