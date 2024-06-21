Looking for love, Matilda is making herself at home in the villa as she gets to know the islanders, and she already has her eye on Sean Stone, Joey Essex and Wil Anderson - but there is one islander she already knows...

As Matilda looks to find her perfect match in the villa, read on for everything you need to know about her!

Matilda Draper - Key facts

Matilda Draper. ITV/Love Island

Age: 24

Job: Recruitment consultant

From: Beckenham

Instagram: @matildajdraper

Who is Matilda Draper?

Matilda Draper is a 24-year-old recruitment consultant from Beckenham, and she wants to bring "sunshine" into the villa, spreading joy with each islander she meets.

"I'm lighthearted and don’t take myself too seriously," she said ahead of her appearance on the reality series.

"If things get too serious in the villa, I'm going to throw in a little joke or a 'would you rather'. I'm obsessed with playing would you rather, I've got a list of 80 questions on my phone, it's the best thing ever - I often think of questions and write them down before I go to bed."

Beyond thinking up new would you rather questions each night, Matilda believes she is a catch because she has "a really kind heart".

"I'm definitely funny but also caring and loving," she said. "I've got a lot of love to give, and when I love someone I love very deeply."

How old is Matilda Draper?

Matilda Draper is 24 years old.

Is Matilda Draper on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Matilda on Instagram @matildajdraper. At the time of reporting, the bombshell has just over 20,000 followers; that'll undoubtedly continue to grow while she is in the Love Island villa.

How does Matilda Draper know Ronnie Vint?

As Matilda made her way into the villa, she shouted, "Ronnie boy!" much to the surprise of him and other islanders, revealing she and Ronnie Vint had history prior to the show.

When Ciaran Davies asked about their previous connection, Matilda said: "Well, he's a Beckenham boy, ain't he? Well, I used to see his best mate."

Ronnie then added there is "no bad blood or anything".

Why did Matilda sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Matilda Draper. ITV/Love Island

Matilda has been single for two years, and after giving herself a year to 'find herself', now felt like the right time to sign up to Love Island.

"I was with my ex-partner from the ages of 18-22, which are your formative years," she explained.

"I was in my housewife era back then, which just isn't me. I love being silly, so the last year has been about having fun and loving myself, but now I’m ready to find and love my person."

What does Matilda look for in a partner?

Matilda wants to find someone with a kind heart and who is funny and confident.

