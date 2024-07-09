And in tonight's episode, Josh wastes no time in getting to know Mimii further and they head to the Hideaway terrace.

Speaking in the hideaway later on, Mimii gushes: "I am too stunned to speak right now… I'm very much blushing to say the least."

What has happened between the pair? As you wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Josh Oyinsan.

More like this

Josh Oyinsan – key facts

Josh and Reuben on Love Island. ITV/Love Island

Age: 29

Job: Semi-professional footballer and model

From: Dartford

Instagram: @joshoyinsan26

Who is Josh Oyinsan?

Josh Oyinsan is a 29-year-old semi-professional footballer and model living in Dartford who is hoping to bring "cheekiness, honesty and banter" into the villa.

It's clear Josh is keen on getting to know Mimii and he has no qualms about stepping on people's toes to get what he wants.

"I am not afraid to speak my mind," he said. "I'm not afraid of treading on any toes..."

How old is Josh Oyinsan?

Josh Oyinsan is 29 years old.

Is Josh Oyinsan on Instagram?

He is! You can follow Josh on Instagram @joshoyinsan26. Like the other Islanders, Josh will not be posting on his Instagram while in the villa due to Love Island's social media rules.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why did Josh sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

When asked why he chose to do Love Island now, Josh said: "I'm looking for something different and I think Love Island can give me that. And now, because I'm single and I feel like I'm the best version of myself."

What does Josh look for in a partner?

If Josh had to pick three of the most important things he looks for in a partner, it would be "morals, looks and dress sense".

Read more on Love Island 2024 contestants:

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.