Who is Samantha Kenny? Meet Love Island 2024 contestant and make-up artist
Samantha is bringing some "Scouse glamour" to the villa!
A summer of love is upon us as Love Island makes its return to screens on Monday 3rd June!
Maya Jama will be back as the glamorous host, delivering shocking twists and baring witness to brutal recouplings, as we all watch on from the comfort of our homes.
As ever, a new Love Island means a new cohort of islanders who will all be putting in the graft to find their future partners, and maybe a spot in the final!
Among the new contestants is 26-year-old Samantha Kenny, who is ready to bring some fire into the villa.
So, what is there to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Samantha Kenny? Read on to find out more.
Samantha Kenny - key facts
Age: 26
Job: Make-up artist
From: Liverpool
Instagram: @samanthakennymakeup
Who is Samantha Kenny?
Samantha Kenny is a 26-year-old make-up artist from Liverpool who is hoping to bring some fire into the Love Island 2024 villa.
Speaking ahead of appearance on the reality series, Samantha said: "I'm very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm really bubbly too so I'll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some Scouse glamour."
How old is Samantha Kenny?
Samantha is 26 years old.
Is Samantha on Instagram?
Yes! You can follow Samantha on Instagram @samanthakennymakeup. At the time of reporting, she has over 5,000 followers and regularly posts photos of herself and her make-up clients.
What does Samantha look for in a partner?
Samantha has made it pretty clear she is interested is getting to know someone down south.
"If I want a night out I go down to London as I love boys down south," she said in a recent Q&A. "Tall, dark and cockney is my type."
Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.
Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.
