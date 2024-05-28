As ever, a new Love Island means a new cohort of islanders who will all be putting in the graft to find their future partners, and maybe a spot in the final!

Among the new contestants is 26-year-old Samantha Kenny, who is ready to bring some fire into the villa.

So, what is there to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Samantha Kenny? Read on to find out more.

More like this

Samantha Kenny - key facts

Samantha Kenny for Love Island 2024. ITV

Age: 26

Job: Make-up artist

From: Liverpool

Instagram: @samanthakennymakeup

Who is Samantha Kenny?

Samantha Kenny is a 26-year-old make-up artist from Liverpool who is hoping to bring some fire into the Love Island 2024 villa.

Speaking ahead of appearance on the reality series, Samantha said: "I'm very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm really bubbly too so I'll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some Scouse glamour."

How old is Samantha Kenny?

Samantha is 26 years old.

Is Samantha on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Samantha on Instagram @samanthakennymakeup. At the time of reporting, she has over 5,000 followers and regularly posts photos of herself and her make-up clients.

Read more:

What does Samantha look for in a partner?

Samantha has made it pretty clear she is interested is getting to know someone down south.

"If I want a night out I go down to London as I love boys down south," she said in a recent Q&A. "Tall, dark and cockney is my type."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.