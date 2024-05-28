The cast for this year's show was recently announced, and fans now know the lucky 12 original islanders set to make waves in the villa.

Among those is Harriett Blackmore, who sees herself as a bit of an "it girl" where she is from.

While there is a bit to go before fans get to properly meet the islanders, here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Harriett Blackmore.

More like this

Harriett Blackmore - key facts

Harriett Blackmore for Love Island 2024. ITV/Love Island

Age: 24

Job: Dancer and personal shopper

From: Brighton

Instagram: @harriblackmorex

Who is Harriett Blackmore?

Harriett Blackmore is a 24-year-old dancer from Brighton who plans to bring the entertainment for everyone in the villa.

"Whether that's making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I'm sure that I'll bring the drama," she explained.

Harriett is a "bit of an it girl in Brighton", having been a personal shopper for rapper ArrDee and being best friends with YouTuber Saffron Barker!

How old is Harriett Blackmore?

Harriett is 24 years old, finding herself among some of the youngest islanders in this year's season so far.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Harriett on Instagram?

She is! You can find Harriett on Instagram @harriblackmorex. At the time of reporting, she has just under 40,000 followers, which will no doubt continue to grow over the course of her time on Love Island.

Why did Harriett sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Harriett recently came out of a three-year relationship and believes now is the time for a new chapter in her life, and hopefully finding a new love will do the trick!

What does Harriett look for in a partner?

If Harriett had to pick three of the most important things to look for in a future partner for her, it would be "loyalty as trust", which come as one.

She continued: "Good looks and personality are important, too. I need someone with good energy that I can bounce off."

Read more on Love Island 2024 contestants:

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.