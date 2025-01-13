But will he be able to find love this time around?

Read on for everything you need to know about Ronnie and what he’s been up to since he was last seen on the series.

Ronnie Vint Key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Ronnie Vint. ITV

Age: 28

Job: Semi Professional Footballer

Originally From: South East London

Instagram: @ronnievint

Who is Ronnie Vint?

Ronnie Vint. ITV

Ronnie is a cheeky chappy who first appeared on the 2024 season of Love Island.

He had a previous attachment to the show through former islander Olivia Attwood, being best pals with her husband, Bradley Dack. Ronnie referred to Olivia as his "big sister" before originally entering the villa.

He immediately became a favourite inside the Mallorca villa – sparking an awkward love triangle between Jess White, who he was coupled up with, and Harriett Blackmore.

On day 11, Harriett officially swiped Ronnie from Jess during a coupling up ceremony.

But just three days later, bombshell Tiffany Leighton picked Ronnie to date after arriving in the villa, later coupling up with him, putting his romance with Harriett in jeopardy once more.

Tiffany and Ronnie didn’t go down well with the viewers, though, and just three days later they were placed in the bottom four in a public vote, leaving them at risk of being dumped.

While Tiffany was given the boot in the brutal twist, Ronnie remained on the show as single, though later reconnected and recoupled with Harriett as they gave their romance a shot.

They were dumped from the villa after a turbulent 26 days, leaving as a couple.

What season of Love Island was Ronnie on?

Ronnie appeared as part of the original line-up of islanders in season 11, in 2024.

Other cast members that year included Jess White, Joey Essex, Samantha Kenny, Ayo Odukoya and Jessica Spencer.

He joined the show on day one, and was dumped on day 26 alongside Harriett Blackmore.

Josh Oyinsan and Mimii Ngulube were declared the winners of the season.

What happened between Ronnie and Harriett?

Ronnie and Harriett. ITV

Ronnie and Harriett tried to make things work after the villa, but officially split just weeks after they returned to the UK.

In September 2024, Harriett told The Sun: "I love him so much but it just didn’t work as a relationship and that’s fine."

"It’s not often you share a villa experience with someone – and if people are calling it a showmance, it simply wasn’t a show," she added.

"We have a special connection and I’ll always treasure that. It’s time for hot girl winter!"

What has Ronnie done since Love Island 2024?

Ronnie hasn’t had much time to get things off the ground since appearing on Love Island – only leaving the show six months ago.

However, in July, he launched his own events company, Eggi Boff, complete with his own merchandise of T-shirts and baseball caps.

The company has helped hold a number of charity football matches for causes including Dartford Community Foundation, which raises awareness for mental health in schools, and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Why is Ronnie returning for Love Island All Stars?

The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025. ITV

While Ronnie has been spotted getting close to other women since his split from Harriett, he has failed to find a new relationship – and believes Love Island All Stars is the answer.

"I feel like I've grown up a lot since then," said Ronnie.

"You have to wise up. So, not in a bad way to Harriett, but I’m in a good position to find someone now and move on."

Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

