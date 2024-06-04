In a new twist, the boys and girls were asked to rank each other based on who was most like boyfriend and girlfriend material.

The islanders who came in first were coupled up and vice versa as the list came together.

While some of the pairs may not prove to go the distance, there very well could be some finalists, or even winners, in the mix!

After all, previous OG pairings have gone on to win the show, from the likes of Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay to Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey and Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

But this is Love Island, and nothing stays without drama for long - and with the entrance of Joey Essex, one islander could be left single and at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Regardless, as Love Island gets under way, here are all the current Love Island season 11 pairings so far.

Mimii and Munveer

Mimii and Munveer. ITV/Love Island

Mimii and Munveer were both named the most like girlfriend and boyfriend material, and were paired together in the first coupling of the season. However, throughout the episode it appeared Mimii and Ayo had more of a connection...

Nicole and Sean

Nicole and Sean. ITV/Love Island

Nicole and Sean were ranked in second and formed a couple - however, Sean put his foot in it just moments after they were coupled up!

When asked what he thought of the match, Sean told Maya: "She's not my usual type, but... looking forward to opening my ideas up and getting to know her."

Maya replied: "OK, you didn't have to say that, but that's OK..."

Awkward!

Jess and Ronnie

Jess and Ronnie. ITV/Love Island

Jess and Ronnie found themselves ranked third in the boyfriend and girlfriend material line-up.

Patsy and Ayo

Patsy and Ayo. ITV/Love Island

While Patsy and Ayo seemed to have a connection, his eyes were elsewhere as he got to know Mimii.

Samantha and Sam

Samantha and Sam. ITV/Love Island

Samantha wasn't too impressed as she found herself in the penultimate spot of the girlfriend material ranking, but with Joey Essex now in the villa, will she have found her "tall, dark and cockney" match?

Harriett and Ciaran

Harriett and Ciaran. ITV/Love Island

Harriett and Ciaran were both named least like girlfriend and boyfriend material, and it didn't go down well when Ciaran delivered his verdict as for why he chose Harriett to go in last place.

We will be regularly updating this page with the latest Love Island couples.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.