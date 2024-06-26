Fans can expect a first look at the new bombshells in tonight's episode (26th June) but in the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about Trey Norman.

Trey Norman - key facts

Age: 24

Job: Commercial insurance broker

From: Doncaster

Instagram: @treynorman0311

Who is Trey Norman?

Trey Norman is a 24-year-old commercial insurance broker from Doncaster and is not afraid to step on another Islander's toes if he needs to.

"I'm going in to find a connection so will be going after what I want from the get go," Trey said ahead of his appearance on Love Island.

Is Trey Norman on Instagram?

He is! You can follow Trey on Instagram @treynorman0311. At the time of reporting, Trey currently has just over 6,000 followers and this will no doubt grow as he continues his Love Island journey.

Why did Trey sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Trey is looking for love and will stop at nothing to find it!

When asked what kind of Islander he is going to be, Trey said: "I'd say I'm charming and someone that goes after what they want, I'm not afraid to articulate my feelings. I'm going to the villa to find the girl of my dreams so it may ruffle feathers with the boys."

What does Trey look for in a partner?

The number one thing Trey looks for in a partner is someone who "backs your dreams and ambitions", as well as someone who is loyal, as that is "a big one" for him.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.