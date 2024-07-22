The Islanders who find themselves in the final will follow in the footsteps of All Stars finalists Molly Smith and Tom Clare, Callum Jones and Jess Gale, Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel and Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk.

But, of course, only one couple can be crowned the winners and take home a whopping £50,000.

So when exactly is the Love Island final and how can you watch it? Read on to find out more!

When is the Love Island 2024 final?

CONFIRMED: The Love Island 2024 final will air on ITV2 on Monday 29th July at 9pm.

In the extra special episode, fans will get to see host Maya Jama reveal the winner of this year's summer series.

What time is the Love Island 2024 final?

Josh on Love Island. ITV

The Love Island summer 2024 final will air on ITV2 at 9pm. This episode will be slightly longer than the usual hour slot, with the episode coming to an end at 10:35pm.

Who is in the Love Island final?

It isn't yet clear which couples will make it to the final, with six couples currently in the villa. Usually only four make it to the final, meaning a dumping may take place in the coming days.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated once the finalists are revealed.

Is the Love Island final live?

Maya Jama. ITV

Yes and no. Like previous seasons, the episode will swap between live moments of Maya Jama revealing how the couples place in the competition and the antics of the night before.

The final episode often shows the Islanders completing a dance class with their partner, before the boys and girls are separated to write their declarations of love and a prom-style party takes place.

How long is the Love Island final?

This year's Love Island final is currently slated to last 95 minutes, with the episode kicking off at 9pm and set to end at 10:35pm.

